IPL 2018: AB De Villiers pulls off one-handed stunning catch to dismiss Alex Hales, watch video

AB de Villiers took a sensational catch while fielding at deep mid-wicket on Thursday. AB de Villiers took a sensational catch while fielding at deep mid-wicket on Thursday.

AB de Villiers lit up the Chinnaswamy Stadium with an absolutely stunning catch to get rid of Alex Hales in the eight over of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. Chasing 219 in 20 overs, Hyderabad’s opening batsmen, Shikhar Dhawan and Alex Hales began their innings on a brisk note to keep the asking run rate in check. While Dhawan departed early, Hales kept the momentum going with a few lofty hits. However, playing one shot too many proved to be Hales’ undoing. With 60 runs in 7 overs, the Briton slogged one on the leg-side of the bowling off Moeen Ali, but De Villiers, who was fielding at deep mid-wicket, leaped on one leg and grabbed the ball with his right hand to complete a sensational catch. His effort also left skipper Virat Kohli in awe. Complementing ABD, Kohli said, “That was spiderman stuff (about ABD’s catch). You don’t do that as normal human beings. I thought it was going for a six but he pulled it off. He can do freakish things but I am used to it now. His fielding I am pretty used to now.”

Ab de Villiers is not human. I repeat he is not human. pic.twitter.com/hz39X9pJJK — Brandon Spence (@TheRealBSpence) 17 May 2018

Earlier, SRH skipper Williamson won the toss and invited RCB to bat first. Despite losing a couple of early wickets, the men in red went on to score a humungous 218/6 in 20 overs. AB De Villiers (69) and Moeen Ali (65) put up a century stand to help the scoreboard surge past 200. Reflecting on his knock and the team’s effort with the willow, Moeen Ali said, “Definitely going to take that total and back ourselves to defend it. Do or die situation for us, so happy that everyone managed to get a few runs. The best way to play for our team is to play freely and not think too much about anything else. One of life’s great pleasures is to bat with AB, and it was amazing to share a partnership with him.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App