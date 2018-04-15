IPL 2018, RCB vs RR: Sanju Samson’s dazzling 92 propels Rajasthan Royals to victory

Sanju Samson scored 92 in 45 balls. (Source: IPL) Sanju Samson scored 92 in 45 balls. (Source: IPL)

A dazzling unbeaten 92 by Sanju Samson earned Rajasthan Royals a handsome victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first of the doubleheaders on Sunday in Bangalore. It was a day which belonged to the batsmen as a mammoth 415 runs were scored in total by batsmen from both the teams while bowlers were given a thrashing. Batting first Rajasthan Royals posted a massive total of 217/4. Samson’s blazing knock coupled with late strikes by Jos Buttler and Rahul Tripathi took the Royals’ scorecard past 200. In reply, RCB put up a spirited chase led by skipper Virat Kohli (57) but ultimately fell short by 19 runs. With this victory, Royals now have two wins out of three matches and have climbed to the third spot on the points table. RCB, on the other hand, have slumped to the sixth position.

Earlier, maintaining this year’s trend, Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting in the sultry weather conditions at the Chinnaswamy, Royals got off to a fine start as Ajinkya Rahane and D’Arcy Short helped their side get off to a flier. However, the openers departed in quick succession to leave RR precariously placed at 53/2 in 6.5 overs. However, from thereon it was the Sanju Samson show as the Kerala lad smashed the bowlers all over the park. His innings of 92 featured 10 sixes and just two runs.

Sanju Samson struck a fine half-century. (Source: IPL) Sanju Samson struck a fine half-century. (Source: IPL)

Chasing the huge target, RCB got off to a good start scoring 64 runs in the powerplay. At the halfway mark they were comfortably placed at 100/2. But legspinner Shreyas Gopal picked up the important wickets of Kohli and AB De Villiers. This exposed the chink in RCB’s armour as the lack of depth in the batting line-up played a part and took the game away from the home team. Despite a late surge by Mandeep Singh and Washington Sunder, it was too little too late as RCB fell short by 19 runs. With this result, the trend of teams winning the toss and opting to field first- winning 90 percent of the games was also overturned.

