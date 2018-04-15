IPL 2018, RCB vs RR: Twitterati hails Sanju Samson’s batting as RCB lose Royal Rumble at home

Sanju Samson scored unbeaten 92. (Source: BCCI) Sanju Samson scored unbeaten 92. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore faced another defeat in IPL 2018 and this time in their own backyard when Rajasthan Royals beat them by 19 runs on Sunday. Chasing a target of 218 runs, RCB lost Brendon McCullums early but skipper Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock took the onus on themselves and stitched a partnership of 77 runs before de Kock was undone by D Arcy Short for 26. Kohli on the other side notched up a half-century in 26 balls but got out soon for 57. RCB lost wickets in quick succession after Kohli’s departure. The hosts were reduced to 126/5 when Washington Sundar and Mandeep Singh chipped in with some runs. Sundar scored 35 off 19 while Mandeep remained unbeaten at 47. Earlier, RR rode on Sanju Samson’ sunbeaten 92 to post 217/4 in 20 overs. Samson’s took on the RCB bowlers and hammered them all around the park. His innings involved 10 maximums and a couple of boundaries.

RCB have now lost two out of their three matches and are at number 6 in the points table with 2 points under their belt. Here’s a look at what pundits and others have to say about this match.

It was a treat to watch young @IamSanjuSamson bat, Congratulations @rajasthanroyals on the victory at Bengaluru #RCBvRR — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 15 April 2018

Saying it again…Rahul Tripathi is wasted by RR at 6. Why buy him if you can’t fit him in the position that’s best suited for him? #RCBvRR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 15 April 2018

That was a special innings from Sanju Samson. Great Vishu gift. Love watching him bat. 217 even for RCB’s formidable batting line up is a daunting total #RCBvRR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 15 April 2018

#RCBvRR #IPL2018 Missed stumping of AB ! This can prove costly … Virat AB partnership is going to decide outcome of this game — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) 15 April 2018

Top four batsmen dismissed in the same fashion….long hops from spinners…caught in the deep. How often do we see that? RCB having finishing woes both with the bat and ball… #RCBvRR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 15 April 2018

Now that is what you expect from a player of the undeniable class of Sanju Samson. Not pretty 30s and 40s but biggies. What an innings this was… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 15 April 2018

As Thiruvananthapuram MP I am so proud of our own Sanju Samson today. What a stunning performance for @rajasthanroyals w/the Indian captain at the receiving end! One more confirmation that it’s been too long since his solitary appearance for India. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) 15 April 2018

O my goodness!!!! Some of these 6s Sanju Samson is hitting against RCB are unreal…. wow!#IPL2018 — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) 15 April 2018

Turning out to be a stunning knock by young Sanju Samson… — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 15 April 2018

Literacy rate in Kerela is the highest.. No wonder Sanju Samson started learning numbers in multiples of 6.. 😋what a knock #RRvRCB — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) 15 April 2018

