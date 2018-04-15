Presents Express Eye
IPL 2018, RCB vs RR: Twitterati hails Sanju Samson’s batting as RCB lose Royal Rumble at home

Royal Challengers Bangalore faced another defeat in IPL 2018 and this time in their own backyard when Rajasthan Royals beat them by 19 runs on Sunday.

IPL 2018, Indian Premier League, RCB vs RR, Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, sports news, cricket, IPL news, Indian Express Sanju Samson scored unbeaten 92. (Source: BCCI)
Royal Challengers Bangalore faced another defeat in IPL 2018 and this time in their own backyard when Rajasthan Royals beat them by 19 runs on Sunday. Chasing a target of 218 runs, RCB lost Brendon McCullums early but skipper Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock took the onus on themselves and stitched a partnership of 77 runs before de Kock was undone by D Arcy Short for 26. Kohli on the other side notched up a half-century in 26 balls but got out soon for 57. RCB lost wickets in quick succession after Kohli’s departure. The hosts were reduced to 126/5 when Washington Sundar and Mandeep Singh chipped in with some runs. Sundar scored 35 off 19 while Mandeep remained unbeaten at 47. Earlier, RR rode on Sanju Samson’ sunbeaten 92 to post 217/4 in 20 overs. Samson’s took on the RCB bowlers and hammered them all around the park. His innings involved 10 maximums and a couple of boundaries.

RCB have now lost two out of their three matches and are at number 6 in the points table with 2 points under their belt. Here’s a look at what pundits and others have to say about this match.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

