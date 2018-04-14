IPL 2018 RCB vs RR: Royal Challengers Bangalore aim to extend winning run against Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be lock horns with visitors Rajasthan Royals. (Source: IPL) Royal Challengers Bangalore will be lock horns with visitors Rajasthan Royals. (Source: IPL)

In the first match of the doubleheader on Sunday, it will be Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who will be locking horns with visitors Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. After a great outing against Kings XI Punjab in the last encounter, RCB will have their tails up and look to continue their winning momentum. On the other hand, the Royals will also be buoyed by their victory over Delhi Daredevils. Both the teams have had a similar start to the Indian Premier League with one win and a loss. Hence, whoever wins this contest will get a chance to move up the order in the table. Away from home, the Royals led by Ajikya Rahane will have to be wary of RCB’s bowling attack looks in good form, with Umesh Yadav leading the attack. With a power-packed batting unit, Virat Kohli and co and a bowling attack, which clicked together do seem favourites in this match.

Weaknesses: However, one aspect of Bangalore’s attack is the lack of variety. Chris Woakes has also gone for plenty of runs in the last two games, so has Yuzvendra Chahal Middle order.

Ajinkya Rahane’s biggest headache will be his team’s inability to click as a team. The win against DD was in a truncated match but they are yet to deliver an all-around performance. The spin attack continues to look weak. Another aspect which needs to be addressed is the frequency of run-outs.

Players to watch out for: Both teams have got elite match winners with the bat in the top. But Rajasthan should particularly be wary of AB De Villiers who has scored heavily against the Royals. Virat Kohli, who has not yet lit up the tournament, must also be kept an eye on as he might just explode on the day.

Countering the likes of Kohli and De Villiers will be Jaydev Unadkat and Ben Stokes. Unadkat is yet to prove his price tag and he will be hoping to prove his mettle against one of the best batting units in the IPL.

SQUADS:

Royal Challengers Bangalore- Virat Kohli(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee

Rajasthan Royals- Ajinkya Rahane(c), D Arcy Short, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Heinrich Klaasen.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App