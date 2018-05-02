IPL 2018: Twitterati applaud RCB bowlers ‘finally coming good collectively’

RCB beat MI by 14 runs. (Source: IPL) RCB beat MI by 14 runs. (Source: IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 14 runs on Tuesday to register their third win of the Indian Premier League, 2018. This was after the Virat Kohli led RCB successfully defended a target of 168 on a sluggish pitch at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, what stood out on the day was the commendable efforts by the RCB bowlers as they finally managed to defend a total put by their batsman. Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, and Mohammed Siraj stood out with their performances picking up two wickets apiece. Twitterati could not stop applauding their efforts. Here are some of the best reactions from the world of social media-

You make tactical errors when under pressure. On that pitch MI should have played Mustafizur instead of McGleneghan & Pollard should have come into bat after the Pandya bros. #RCBvMI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 1 May 2018

The bowlers finally coming good collectively for RCB and they win.

Southee very good at the death, Umesh and Siraj were exceptional.

Kohli will be particularly happy that they could defend 35 from the last 3. Much needed win for @RCBTweets #RCBvsMI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 1 May 2018

Good to see a bowler get man of the match again. Thought Tim Southee was outstanding at both ends of the innings. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 1 May 2018

On a two-paced surface, the bowlers showed great fight but we kept losing wickets at regular intervals to end up on the losing side – http://t.co/BVSJl8lVh0#CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/e8yDsrUHIT — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 1 May 2018

Shane Bond: We’ve got 6 games left and we need to win all of them. We’ve got players who are capable of winning 6 games in a row. #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #RCBvMI — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 1 May 2018

Meanwhile, veteran RCB batsman, Brendon Mc Cullum expressed happiness over his team’s victory and said,”We were close in the last few games and didn’t cross the line. Sometimes losing is a habit just as winning can be. But nice to give back something to the crowd who have been outstanding and have backed us. I thought we bowled well last time, just didn’t finish the job at the end. Today, Siraj and Umesh were outstanding, they kept bowling good line and lengths and made tough for the batsmen, Tim Southee as well.”

