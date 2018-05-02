Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
IPL 2018: Twitterati applaud RCB bowlers ‘finally coming good collectively’

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 14 runs on Tuesday to register their third win of the Indian Premier League, 2018.

Published: May 2, 2018 1:36:55 am
RCB beat MI by 14 runs. (Source: IPL)
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 14 runs on Tuesday to register their third win of the Indian Premier League, 2018. This was after the Virat Kohli led RCB successfully defended a target of 168 on a sluggish pitch at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, what stood out on the day was the commendable efforts by the RCB bowlers as they finally managed to defend a total put by their batsman. Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, and Mohammed Siraj stood out with their performances picking up two wickets apiece. Twitterati could not stop applauding their efforts. Here are some of the best reactions from the world of social media-

Meanwhile, veteran RCB batsman, Brendon Mc Cullum expressed happiness over his team’s victory and said,”We were close in the last few games and didn’t cross the line. Sometimes losing is a habit just as winning can be. But nice to give back something to the crowd who have been outstanding and have backed us. I thought we bowled well last time, just didn’t finish the job at the end. Today, Siraj and Umesh were outstanding, they kept bowling good line and lengths and made tough for the batsmen, Tim Southee as well.”

