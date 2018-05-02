IPL 2018, RCB vs MI: Still looking to improve, trying to learn from mistakes, says Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav being interviewed by RCB bowling coach Ashish Nehra. (Source: IPL) Umesh Yadav being interviewed by RCB bowling coach Ashish Nehra. (Source: IPL)

After the much-needed victory against Mumbai Indians at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Royal Challengers Bangalore seamer Umesh Yadav said that he wishes to improve himself with every game. The right-arm seamer, who took 2 wickets and gave away 29 runs in his 4 overs spell in the match, spoke to RCB’s bowling coach Ashish Nehra about his performance and said that he wishes to learn from his mistakes. “I can definitely improve myself because whenever you keep on performing in the middle, there is always a scope to do better. So I am trying to continue performing as I am doing and also learn from my mistakes and do better than before,” the 30-year-old said.

Yadav dismissed the in-form Suryakumar Yadav for just 9 runs and then also took the important wicket of Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma on the first ball, proving to be an asset for his side in the must-win encounter. The right-armer was also responsible for a crucial run-out of Jean-Paul Duminy who was looking good in the middle. Nehra questioned Yadav whether such a performance helps in building his confidence.

In his response, the fast bowler said, that it feels good to perform in crux situations for the team. “Whenever you are playing a must-win game and you come out to bowl in crucial situations when two batsmen are set, and you bowl a good over, you obviously you feel good. My focus was to bowl as per the team’s plans. I am trying to convert how I am practicing on the nets into the match and am also focusing on bowling as per the situation demands,” he said.

The RCB bowling coach said that the side will continue to perform better if Umesh Yadav continues to take wickets, even if he gave away 10 extra runs. “Yeah, I feel that whenever my captain gives me the ball, they expect me to take the wicket. Even the coaching staff is training me to be a wicket-taker as one or two quick wickets, in the beginning, will build pressure on the opposition, which improves our chances in the match. So, I always try to take wickets with the new ball,” he said.

With the win, RCB found much-needed lifeline in the tournament and improved their chances a bit to make it through the play-offs, as they climbed to the 5th position in the IPL table.

