IPL 2018, RCB vs KXIP: Who said what on Twitter after RCB’s first win

Royal Challengers Bangalore thoroughly dominated the game against Kings XI Punjab as they thumped the Punjab franchise by 4 wickets with three balls to spare to win the match in Bengaluru.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 14, 2018 12:37:04 am
IPL 2018, Indian Premier League, RCB vs KXIP, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Umesh Yadav, AB de Villiers, sports news, IPL news, Indian Express AB de Villiers scored a half-century against KXIP. (Source: BCCI)
Royal Challengers Bangalore thoroughly dominated the game against Kings XI Punjab as they thumped the Punjab franchise by 4 wickets with three balls to spare to win the match in Bengaluru. Chasing a tricky total of 156, Bangalore lost early wickets including Brendon McCullum and Virat Kohli but AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock resisted well and stitched a strong partnership. Later, RCB lost wickets in quick succession but De Villiers stood strong at one end and went on to score a half-century. The South African was undone by Andrew Tye but that didn’t really affect the result of the match as Washington Sundar completed the win for RCB as he hit the winning stroke. Sundar looked off-colour in the first match that he played for RCB against Kolkata Knight Riders but looked in good touch on Friday. He scalped an important wicket of KL Rahul and also removed Marcus Stoinis to return with figures of 2/22 in 4 overs. The pick of the bowlers for RCB was Umesh Yadav who bagged the wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch and Yuvraj Singh in one over. Here’s what pundits have to say about RCB’s win.

 

 

 

 

