IPL 2018 RCB vs KXIP: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye first win against Kings XI Punjab

Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kings XI Punjab at home. (Source: IPL) Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kings XI Punjab at home. (Source: IPL)

Ever since the IPL began a decade ago, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have faced each other on 20 occasions. Despite RCB boasting of an explosive batting line-up over the years, surprisingly it is KXIP who have dominated over Virat Kohli and co. by recording 12 victories. Out of the last 11 matches between these two sides, KXIP has secured eight wins, thus emphasizing their superiority. On Friday, as both the teams once again lock horns in Bangalore, history favours the away team. At the Chinnaswamy stadium, RCB has managed to win just two of their past six matches against the KXIP. Playing on their home ground, RCB has also lost all their last five matches here. Hence, on Friday they will face an uphill task against a rejuvenated KXIP led by R Ashwin.

Another interesting aspect is that KXIP will feature three Karnataka players in their line-up, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair. These three represent Karnataka in the Indian domestic circuit and have a fairly better idea of the Bengaluru wicket than anyone else. Both the teams have also had a contrasting beginning to the tournament with KXIP getting off to a blistering start with a win in their opening fixture. RCB, on the other hand, suffered a disappointing loss against KKR. Thus with history against them, it will be one of those rare occasions when RCB will be the underdogs that too at home.

Weaknesses: RCB spinners had a terrible day on the field in their opening fixture. Both Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar were milked for runs. Among the pacers, only Umesh Yadav and Chris Woakes made an impact and with only five bowling options to choose from, this will be a concern for skipper Virat Kohli. RCB also kept losing wickets in the middle overs against KKR and arresting the fall of wickets at regular intervals is something that needs to be addressed.

KXIP seem a lot more balanced but one area that they will be looking at is to stop leaking runs in the powerplay and the death overs. RCB’s line up features some of the biggest strikers of the game and it is imperative that the inexperienced seamers get their line and lengths right.

KL Rahul scored a fantastic half-century against Delhi Daredevils on Sunday. (Source: PTI) KL Rahul scored a fantastic half-century against Delhi Daredevils on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Players to watch out for: KL Rahul scored the fastest 50 in the IPL during KXIP’s opening fixture. Batting in the middle order, Karun Nair also scored a fluent half-century. The other player to watch out for is KXIP’s mystery spinner- Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who became the youngest to play in the IPL and took two wickets against DD. Further, if Chris Gayle opens the batting then his knowledge of the conditions might well make him the deadliest in the lineup.

RCB’s top-order will most likely feature the destructive combination of Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers and even if one of these players get going then only carnage will be the order of the day at Chinnaswamy.

The toss also becomes important in this fixture as four of the last five T20 matches played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium have been won by the side that has bowled first.

