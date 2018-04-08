IPL 2018, RCB vs KKR: Batting changes for Bangalore, Starc-shaped hole in Kolkata squad

Virat Kohli-led RCB were embarrassed after being bowled out for 49 by KKR. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli-led RCB were embarrassed after being bowled out for 49 by KKR. (Source: AP)

Kohli to bat at No.3

With options available, Virat Kohli will bat at No. 3 for Royal Challengers Bangalore this term. A lack of stability up the order sort of forced Kohli to open the innings for his IPL franchise in the last couple of years. But with the arrival of Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock and Parthiv Patel, the skipper now has the leeway to return to his favourite, No. 3, position. “Having specialists at that order and I’ve done well for the Indian team at No.3. I’ve a good understanding of playing at that position and (it) gives the team a lot of stability,” Kohli said on the match eve.

Starc void for KKR

During a recent conversation with this paper, Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore spoke about how Mitchell Starc’s arrival would help the team plug the “death-bowling gaps”. A stress fracture, however, ruled the Australian quick out of the tournament and KKR replaced him with England seamer Tom Curran. It’s not a like-for-like replacement, as captain Dinesh Karthik admits. “He (Starc) is probably one of the best bowlers in the world and T20 cricket.”

