IPL 2018 DD vs RCB: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers keep RCB in playoffs race, eliminate Delhi Daredevils

Virat Kohli at the toss said that defending at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium is a tough job and he was spot on with that assessment. Kohli opted to bowl first and Yuzvendra Chahal made a brilliant start by sending Delhi Daredevils openers back in the hut. But Rishabh Pant scored a half-century and a late blitz from teenager Abhishek Sharma took Delhi to 181 for 4 in 20 overs. As Kohli said, never easy to defend in Delhi. That was the case as Royal Challengers Bangalore reached the target in 19 overs and won the game by five wickets. The chase was powered by Kohli and AB de Villiers, who put on a show with a 100-run stand.

Teenager shows brilliance

Abhishek who was playing his first IPL match and showed that he belongs to the big stage. Abhishek came in to bat at number six and hammered four maximums and three boundaries to notch up an unbeaten 46 off 19. Delhi rode on Sharma’s cameo and compiled 181/4 in 20 overs. He took the attack to the Bangalore bowlers, especially Tim Southee and Mohammed Siraj at death. Delhi were 120 for 3 after 15 overs and in the final five overs, they scored 61 runs all thanks to Sharma who scored 46 of them.

Kohli-de Villiers dominate DD bowling

But Abhishek’s stunning cameo came in a losing cause. RCB had lost new opener Moeen Ali early and Kohli came out to bat at number at his home ground. The captain took few deliveries to get his eye in and then took on the DD bowling attack with authority. While he began slowly, he took reached his half-century, his 34th in IPL, in 26 deliveries. His innings had those typical shots including the short-arm jab and some stunning shots over and through covers.

While Kohli looked ruthless, De Villiers on the other side too played a sensible knock. The South African scored a fifty in 27 balls, despite playing second fiddle to Kohli. The two have been known for some big partnerships in IPL history and they once again stitched a brilliant partnership of 118 of just 64 deliveries.

Amit Mishra produced a sharply turning delivery outside off stump to remove Kohli for 70. Kohli tried to drive a tossed up delivery but edged it and Pant completed a decent catch behind the stumps.

Pant continues his form

Pant along with captain Iyer steadied the ship for the hosts. The left-right batting duo put a stand of 93 before Pant was out, courtesy a stunner by AB de Villiers in the deep at 61 off 34. Iyer too followed Pant soon for 32 but Sharma was in a brilliant touch. He didn’t just score runs but also kept his wicket safe to go unbeaten in the dug out and make his selection count.

Three new faces

Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane became first player from his country to play the IPL while Junior Dala and Abhishek Sharma were the other two to make their debuts in today’s game. Sharma’s pick came as an important one for DD after he produced a magnificent knock for his side.

