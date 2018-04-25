IPL 2018, RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli shows off cool dance moves; watch video

Virat Kohli shook a leg at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium before the match against CSK. (Source: IPL) Virat Kohli shook a leg at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium before the match against CSK. (Source: IPL)

Before Virat Kohli’s explosive performance on the pitch at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru against Chennai Super Kings, fans were greeted to a unique sight where the RCB captain was spotted shaking a leg during the practice session. It does seem like the RCB camp is in a good headspace after winning a crucial match against Delhi Daredevils in their last match and have no intentions of letting go of the winning momentum. Along with Kohli some of the other players were also spotted enjoying themselves over a game of soccer. In such a high-pressure tournament like the Indian Premier League, it is critical that players and the support staff keep the spirits high for teams to go the distance. RCB is currently sixth in the points table with two wins and three losses. Another win over CSK will propel them higher up the table.

When Spidercam took a hit

In another video, RCB players were spotted having fun on the ground during the match when Suresh Raina was dismissed. As the players were together in a huddle, one of the players jovially threw the ball straight into the spider cam hanging atop the field.

When the excitement on the field goes over the top. OUCH Spidey! #VIVOIPL #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/PwFqCWq6vB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 25 April 2018

Meanwhile, RCB are taking on CSK in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Batting first, Royal Challengers posted a competitive score of 205/8. However, any target at the Chinnaswamy can be chased and Kohli’s bowlers have to be proactive to defend this target. Speaking at the mid-innings break, AB De Villiers, who scored 68 off just 30 balls gave an insight and said, “We can learn from CSK bowlers when we come out to bowl. They actually bowled well but what we did well was that we capitalized on some of the weaknesses that they showed throughout the innings. If we can keep them down from scoring big overs, we’ll do pretty well.”

