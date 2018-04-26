IPL 2018: Nothing can go wrong till MS Dhoni is at the crease, Twitterati hails vintage stuff from ‘captain cool’

Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Chennai Super Kings registered their fifth victory of the Indian Premier League after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in yet another tense last over finish.

MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 70 to guide CSK to victory. (Source: IPL)
Chennai Super Kings registered their fifth victory of the Indian Premier League after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in yet another tense last over finish. Chasing a stiff target of 206 in 20 overs, it seemed like CSK were dead and buried at one point with the scorecard on 72/4 but Ambati Rayudu (81) and MS Dhoni (70*) decided to take the matter in their hands and script an unbelievable victory. While Rayudu departed with 30 runs still needed to succeed, the legend of MS Dhoni continued to grow as captain ‘cool’ took his side over the line with two balls to spare. Here is how Twitterati responded to Dhoni’s yet another match-winning knock-

Meanwhile, reflecting on his team’s victory, a satisfied Ambati Rayudu said, “Unbelievable. Lost a few wickets early. We were constructing the innings. We had the belief, but this ground made it really possible. I am hitting the ball well, so the batting position doesn’t really matter to me. We were calculating how many overs each guy had and we wanted to play out Chahal because he was looking the most threatening there. Really happy that we won.”

