IPL 2018: Nothing can go wrong till MS Dhoni is at the crease, Twitterati hails vintage stuff from ‘captain cool’

MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 70 to guide CSK to victory. (Source: IPL) MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 70 to guide CSK to victory. (Source: IPL)

Chennai Super Kings registered their fifth victory of the Indian Premier League after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in yet another tense last over finish. Chasing a stiff target of 206 in 20 overs, it seemed like CSK were dead and buried at one point with the scorecard on 72/4 but Ambati Rayudu (81) and MS Dhoni (70*) decided to take the matter in their hands and script an unbelievable victory. While Rayudu departed with 30 runs still needed to succeed, the legend of MS Dhoni continued to grow as captain ‘cool’ took his side over the line with two balls to spare. Here is how Twitterati responded to Dhoni’s yet another match-winning knock-

Nothing can go wrong till @msdhoni is at the crease. Vintage stuff from captain cool!! An excellent innings from @RayuduAmbati to set things up for us. All in all a great win for @ChennaiIPL! Keep it boys! #RCBvCSK #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/NBgyn1YI9J — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 25 April 2018

If there’s ever a book on cricket, Dhoni must write the finishing chapter. Unbelievable. Take a bow 🙇‍♂️ #RCBvCSK #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 25 April 2018

Absolutely superb @msdhoni! This is why you’re known as the best finisher! And a smashing innings from @RayuduAmbati! CSK all the way! #RCBvsCSK #WhistlePodu — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 25 April 2018

The King is still alive ….. Incredible @msdhoni ….. #IPL2018 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 25 April 2018

AB, Mandeep, Rayudu & Dhoni reached batting pinnacles tonight. Great game for batsmen.👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#CSKvRCB — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 25 April 2018

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Meanwhile, reflecting on his team’s victory, a satisfied Ambati Rayudu said, “Unbelievable. Lost a few wickets early. We were constructing the innings. We had the belief, but this ground made it really possible. I am hitting the ball well, so the batting position doesn’t really matter to me. We were calculating how many overs each guy had and we wanted to play out Chahal because he was looking the most threatening there. Really happy that we won.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd