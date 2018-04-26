IPL 2018: Great to see MS Dhoni strike a few but not against us though, says Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 70 powered Chennai Super Kings to a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: IPL) MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 70 powered Chennai Super Kings to a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: IPL)

MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 70 coupled with Ambati Rayudu’s dazzling 82 powered Chennai Super Kings to a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. On a slowish wicket in Bengaluru, more than 400 runs were scored as RCB posted 205/6 in 20 overs before CSK chased it down with two balls to spare. It was vintage MS Dhoni on display, as he led from the front in yet another last over finish (fifth instance in six games). With 16 runs needed off the last over, it was Dwayne Bravo who slammed 11 runs before Dhoni finished it off with a magnificent six. Incidentally, as many as 33 sixes were hit in this match, which is the most ever in an #IPL match. Dhoni’s terrific knock drew widespread applause with Virat Kohli also complimenting him for the heroic efforts.

“I am happy for him. Great to see him strike a few, not against us though. We wouldn’t have liked that. He’s hitting the ball really well this IPL. He is in a happy space, batting higher up and expressing himself. Seems to be enjoying it. Credit to him as well,” Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

RCB bowlers have a lot of self-introspection to do after failing to defend a total of more than 200 for the second time in the tournament. Reflecting on his team’s dismal performance with the ball, Kohli expressed disappointment and said, “Many things that we can look at. The way we bowled is just not acceptable. Just not good enough on the day, 72/4 and giving away runs like that for just 1 wicket is criminal. Something that we need to address going forward because we haven’t bowled well. If we cannot defend even 200, it’s a problem somewhere. It hurts at the moment, very tough for us to swallow but great game for Chennai.”

Refusing to blame the conditions on offer, Kohli further added, “Pitch has played really well, we are happy with that. Spin came as a massive factor, both for us and for them. But quality batting from both sides getting 200-plus. Great game for people to see but as a team, we are disappointed to not get across the line.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd