IPL 2018 RCB Schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore Time Table, Fixtures, Full list of Matches, Match Timings, Venue Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore schedule for Indian Premier League 2018 with RCB full list matches with time table for the 11th season of IPL.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: April 2, 2018 4:33 pm
ipl 2018, indian premier league 2018, ipl schedule, royal challengers bangalore, rcb ipl schedule, rcb ipl match schedule, rcb news, ipl news Virat Kohli will lead RCB in IPl 2018. (Source: BCCI)
Royal Challengers Bangalore are scheduled to begin their Indian Premier League 2018 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 8 in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens Stadium. The franchise side will be led by Virat Kohli as the right-hand batsman was one of the three players to be retained by RCB. AB de Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan were the other two. The Bangalore side made a surprising decision when they released aggressive opener Chris Gayle. But they haven’t really compromised on the batting unit as Bangalore have roped in Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock in the squad for the season. RCB have invested good amount of money in the youth as well. They included Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj and Navdeep Saini in the squad. Moreover, they have opted for experienced bowlers like Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Full list of RCB’s schedule for IPL 2018

DATE OPPONENTS TIME VENUE
April 8
Sunday		 Kolkata Knight
Riders		 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		  Eden Gardens Stadium,
Kolkata
April 13
Friday		 Kings XI Punjab 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,
Bengaluru
April 15
Sunday		 Rajasthan Royals 04:00 pm IST
1030 hrs GMT		 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,
Bengaluru
April 17
Tuesday		 Mumbai Indians 04:00 pm IST
1030 hrs GMT		 Wankhede Stadium,
Mumbai
April 21
Saturday		 Delhi Daredevils 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 M Chinnaswamy
Stadium, Bangalore
April 25
Wednesday		 Chennai Super Kings 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 M Chinnaswamy
Stadium, Bangalore
April 29
Sunday		 Kolkata Knight Riders 08:oo pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 M Chinnaswamy
Stadium, Bangalore
May 1
Tuesday		 Mumbai Indians 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 M Chinnaswamy
Stadium, Bangalore
May 5
Saturday		 Chennai Super Kings 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 MA Chidambaram
Stadium, Chennai
May 7
Monday		 Sunrisers Hyderabad 04:00 pm IST
1030 hrs GMT		 Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium,
Hyderabad
May 12
Saturday		 Delhi Daredevils 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Feroz Shah Kotla Ground,
Delhi
May 14
Sunday		 Kings XI Punjab 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Holkar Cricket Stadium,
Indore
May 17
Friday		 Sunrisers Hyderabad 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 M Chinnaswamy
Stadium, Bangalore
May 20
Sunday		 Rajasthan Royals 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Sawai Mansingh Stadium,
Jaipur

