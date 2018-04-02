IPL 2018 RCB Schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore Time Table, Fixtures, Full list of Matches, Match Timings, Venue Details

Virat Kohli will lead RCB in IPl 2018. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli will lead RCB in IPl 2018. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore are scheduled to begin their Indian Premier League 2018 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 8 in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens Stadium. The franchise side will be led by Virat Kohli as the right-hand batsman was one of the three players to be retained by RCB. AB de Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan were the other two. The Bangalore side made a surprising decision when they released aggressive opener Chris Gayle. But they haven’t really compromised on the batting unit as Bangalore have roped in Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock in the squad for the season. RCB have invested good amount of money in the youth as well. They included Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj and Navdeep Saini in the squad. Moreover, they have opted for experienced bowlers like Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Full list of RCB’s schedule for IPL 2018

DATE OPPONENTS TIME VENUE April 8

Sunday Kolkata Knight

Riders 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Eden Gardens Stadium,

Kolkata April 13

Friday Kings XI Punjab 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,

Bengaluru April 15

Sunday Rajasthan Royals 04:00 pm IST

1030 hrs GMT M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,

Bengaluru April 17

Tuesday Mumbai Indians 04:00 pm IST

1030 hrs GMT Wankhede Stadium,

Mumbai April 21

Saturday Delhi Daredevils 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT M Chinnaswamy

Stadium, Bangalore April 25

Wednesday Chennai Super Kings 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT M Chinnaswamy

Stadium, Bangalore April 29

Sunday Kolkata Knight Riders 08:oo pm IST

1430 hrs GMT M Chinnaswamy

Stadium, Bangalore May 1

Tuesday Mumbai Indians 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT M Chinnaswamy

Stadium, Bangalore May 5

Saturday Chennai Super Kings 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT MA Chidambaram

Stadium, Chennai May 7

Monday Sunrisers Hyderabad 04:00 pm IST

1030 hrs GMT Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium,

Hyderabad May 12

Saturday Delhi Daredevils 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Feroz Shah Kotla Ground,

Delhi May 14

Sunday Kings XI Punjab 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Holkar Cricket Stadium,

Indore May 17

Friday Sunrisers Hyderabad 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT M Chinnaswamy

Stadium, Bangalore May 20

Sunday Rajasthan Royals 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Sawai Mansingh Stadium,

Jaipur

