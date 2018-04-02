IPL 2018 RCB Schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore Time Table, Fixtures, Full list of Matches, Match Timings, Venue Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore are scheduled to begin their Indian Premier League 2018 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 8 in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens Stadium. The franchise side will be led by Virat Kohli as the right-hand batsman was one of the three players to be retained by RCB. AB de Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan were the other two. The Bangalore side made a surprising decision when they released aggressive opener Chris Gayle. But they haven’t really compromised on the batting unit as Bangalore have roped in Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock in the squad for the season. RCB have invested good amount of money in the youth as well. They included Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj and Navdeep Saini in the squad. Moreover, they have opted for experienced bowlers like Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Full list of RCB’s schedule for IPL 2018
|DATE
|OPPONENTS
|TIME
|VENUE
|April 8
Sunday
|Kolkata Knight
Riders
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
| Eden Gardens Stadium,
Kolkata
|April 13
Friday
|Kings XI Punjab
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,
Bengaluru
|April 15
Sunday
|Rajasthan Royals
|04:00 pm IST
1030 hrs GMT
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,
Bengaluru
|April 17
Tuesday
|Mumbai Indians
|04:00 pm IST
1030 hrs GMT
|Wankhede Stadium,
Mumbai
|April 21
Saturday
|Delhi Daredevils
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|M Chinnaswamy
Stadium, Bangalore
|April 25
Wednesday
|Chennai Super Kings
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|M Chinnaswamy
Stadium, Bangalore
|April 29
Sunday
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|08:oo pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|M Chinnaswamy
Stadium, Bangalore
|May 1
Tuesday
|Mumbai Indians
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|M Chinnaswamy
Stadium, Bangalore
|May 5
Saturday
|Chennai Super Kings
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|MA Chidambaram
Stadium, Chennai
|May 7
Monday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|04:00 pm IST
1030 hrs GMT
|Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium,
Hyderabad
|May 12
Saturday
|Delhi Daredevils
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground,
Delhi
|May 14
Sunday
|Kings XI Punjab
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Holkar Cricket Stadium,
Indore
|May 17
Friday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|M Chinnaswamy
Stadium, Bangalore
|May 20
Sunday
|Rajasthan Royals
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium,
Jaipur
