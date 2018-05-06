IPL 2018: Ravindra Jadeja explains his quiet celebration after Virat Kohli’s wicket

Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: BCCI) Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: BCCI)

Ravindra Jadeja had started the IPL season with few overs and had little to show of wickets either. And then at the Eden Gardens, arguably one of the best fielders in the world let go of two easy chances in the field off consecutive deliveries to allow Sunil Narine to bat on. But then on Saturday, ‘Jaddu’ turned things around with three wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a six wicket win in Pune. Jadeja’s 3/18 also earned him the Man of the Match honours.

Introduced in the first over after the power play overs, Jadeja began his spell by picking up the big fish in Virat Kohli. The length ball hurried through the surface and beat Kohli who looked to play it down to third man. As the RCB skipper walked back after scoring just eight, Jadeja’s celebration, or lack of, created quite a flutter. Instead of fist pumping, jumping with joy or going across to his teammates to celebrate, Jadeja remained static and just let out his hands in half celebration.

He later explained the reason for the odd celebration. “It was the first ball so didn’t get time and I bowl quick overs too. Then it was a dismissal on the first ball which wasn’t a catch out to give me time to think and react. Bowled, first ball, so didn’t get time to celebrate,” said Jadeja in a post-match conversation as posted by tournament’s official website IPLT20.com.

On 3/18 bowling effort vs RCB: “It feels great. Very happy to have bowled a match-winning spell after a long time. Personally it feels great to have things that I had been working on in the nets work out in the match and on top of that, the team which is reason for double celebration.”

On the strategy and game changing moment: “Both Harbhajan and I were looking to bowl our variations. When we saw the wicket in the afternoon, it looked a little dry. Giving pace on this wicket wasn’t a good idea. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers’ wickets were crucial. With AB, even if the team loses wickets, he doesn’t change his game and puts up a good total on the scoreboard. From then on, we picked up on the momentum and they couldn’t form a partnership. That moment was a game changer. ”

On CSK’s team mantra and messgae from skipper MS Dhoni: “Our motive remains the same to never blame each other whether we win or lose. As a team we will take it on ourselves and that is mantra. There is no blaming or finger pointing. MS Dhoni says we sink or swim together and as a leader he gives you the confidence that we will stick together if we win or lose.”

