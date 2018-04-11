IPL 2018: Ravindra Jadeja expresses unconditional love for Chennai fans despite shoe-throwing incident

Ravindra Jadeja was fielding at long-on when the shoe was thrown at him. (Source: Twitter) Ravindra Jadeja was fielding at long-on when the shoe was thrown at him. (Source: Twitter)

Ravindra Jadeja sealed the victory for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their homecoming fixture against KKR on Tuesday. However, the emphatic win was marred by a controversy that erupted in the first half of the innings when two activists threw a shoe on the cricket ground. The incident occurred in the eight over of the match when the footwear landed near Jadeja, who was fielding at long-on. Faf du Plessis, who was carrying drinks, carried it off the field.

The incident has drawn widespread reactions on social media with a large number of CSK fans apologizing for the incident. Jadeja also took to social media and conveyed his love for the fans by writing, “Still we have a lots of love and care for our csk fans (sic.)”

Still we have a lots of love and care for our csk fans. #fans #csk pic.twitter.com/HRE0fu0sEW — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) 11 April 2018

Meanwhile, due to the protests, the IPL’s governing council has decided to shift CSK’s matches to an alternate venue. Visakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram, Pune and Rajkot have emerged as the alternative options. This was confirmed by Committee of Administrator (CoA) Vinod Rai who spoke to PTI and said, “We are thinking on the lines of shifting the IPL matches from Chennai. There are four alternative venues that BCCI has kept ready. They are Visakhapatnam, Trivandrum, Pune and Rajkot. CSK can play their matches at these venues.”

CSK’s next match was scheduled on April 20 but ticket sales for the match have been postponed. IPL matches in Chennai were set to be held between April 10 and May 20.

