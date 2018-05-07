IPL 2018: Ravichandran Ashwin’s calmness as captain comes from MS Dhoni, says Aaron Finch

Ravichandran Ashwin was named as Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2018. (Source: IPL) Ravichandran Ashwin was named as Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2018. (Source: IPL)

Before the start of the 2018 season of Indian Premier League, the returning Chennai Super Kings surprised the fans when they decided to not retain allrounder Ravichandran Ashwin who had been with the franchise since 2009. At the auction, the off-break bowler found a new home in IPL after Kings XI Punjab bought him for Rs 7.6 crore. A few weeks later, the KXIP management announced the 31-year-old as the captain for the team for this year.

Under Ashwin’s captaincy, KXIP has been in excellent form this season, and after a solid 6-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, the side climbed to the third position in the table. KXIP batsman Aaron Finch credited Ashwin’s captaincy for the team’s performance this season and said that the spinner has learned the tricks of the trade from the CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

Speaking to Cricketnext, Finch described KXIP captain as “outstanding”. “I think Ashwin has been outstanding. While he hasn’t had a lot of experience of leading the side in the past, he has been a successful cricketer and has brought that to the table as a leader. He brings the group together and speaks to individuals before the game. Along with chief coach Brad Hodge, Ashwin has left no stone unturned when it comes to preparations for a game. He is very calm and that comes with playing under MS Dhoni. MSD is a cool guy and Ashwin has also been calm and made some great decisions,” he said.

The Australian batsman further went on to add that the team has performed brilliantly with both and the ball in the powerplay which has helped their side this season. “Teams who have won in the past has been those teams where the Indian players have done well. This year round, we have had some quality performance from the Indian players and hopefully, we can continue doing this. The team has also been aggressive and that I think has also helped. The batting and bowling in the powerplay has been special and highlights why we have been successful. Having experienced campaigners like Gayle, Ashwin and Yuvraj Singh has also helped as we have a good mix of youth and experience,” the 31-year-old said.

He further went on to praise KXIP openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul and said that he is happy coming down in the middle-order if the two continue to perform the way they are doing at the moment. “I think they are playing beautifully at the top and that is a huge bonus as Gayle is one of the best T20 players and Rahul has also played like one of the best. Gayle is playing injury-free and enjoying the game and that is important. They are playing beautifully and I would love the opportunity to bat at the top, but I think these guys are doing really well,” he said.

He further talked about his poor form in the tournament so far and said that he is trying to learn from his mistakes. Been a disappointing fact that I have not contributed, but we have been improving as a unit and the team has still done well and that is a great sign. Couple of us haven’t been scoring heavily, hopefully, we can make an impact on the business end. To win the championship everyone has to contribute and that is something we are looking to change. I have been doing extra sessions and T20 isn’t easy,” he said.

The right-handed batsman further backed Yuvraj Singh to bounce back from poor form. “Yuvraj has been hitting the ball really well and is a world-class player. We have seen him do the job not just in the IPL, but also for India over the years. I have no doubt he will come back to his best very soon,” Finch said.

Kings XI Punjab will again face Rajasthan Royals in a reverse fixture in their next game on Tuesday.

