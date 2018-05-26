IPL 2018: Rashid Khan reproduces MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot, watch video

Rashid Khan scored 34 runs in just 10 balls. (Source: BCCI) Rashid Khan scored 34 runs in just 10 balls. (Source: BCCI)

Rashid Khan’s blazing knock of 34 runs in 10 balls against KKR turned the tide in favour of his side in the second qualifier at Eden Gardens on Friday. His rampaging innings featured four huge sixes and two boundaries one of which bore a striking similarity to MS Dhoni’s trademark helicopter shot. In the final over of SRH’s innings, Rashid took on young Prasidh Krishna and deposited the ball into the stands between fine leg and deep square-leg region. Reflecting on his knock, Rashid Khan said, “It was much needed for me, just tried my best to give 100% in bowling, batting and fielding. Full focus was to believe in my skills. Much happy with the batting today which was needed at the end. Started my career as a batsman, and I have the belief. Just try my best to look into the length and play according to the length. Focus was to play straight, that’s what the coaches said. So where the slower ball or anything, played straight and got runs.”

Rashid re-enacts one-legged SIX. Super @rashidkhan_19 relives his match-winning contribution at Eden and recaps his leg-side flick six for the fans. Interview by @28anand ▶️http://t.co/Lc1FIGy2Av pic.twitter.com/rodexUsXuN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 26 May 2018

Meanwhile, the Afghan stars fabulous all-round effort propelled SRH into the finals. Not only did he shine with the bat but also picked up three wickets, took two catches and inflicted one run out. Acknowledging his contribution, skipper Kane Williamson said,”He was brilliant but he’s got another game, so we’re going to keep him wrapped up. He’s had a great season for us. Important we move on and focus on the final.”

