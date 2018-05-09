IPL 2018: Change in position to opening slot worked wonders, says Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler scored his third straight fifty against KXIP. (Source: PTI) Jos Buttler scored his third straight fifty against KXIP. (Source: PTI)

Rajasthan Royals remain alive and in contention for the playoffs in the Indian Premier League after beating Kings XI Punjab by 15 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Needing wins in all of their remaining matches, RR got things underway in best way possible – by restricting one of the most explosive batting unit this season. Plenty of credit for that goes to Jos Buttler who appears to have solved Royals’ woes with the bat at the top of the order.

After scoring a best of 29 in the first seven matches in the IPL, he has scored three consecutive fifties in 67, 51 and on Tuesday (May 8) 82 from 58 balls to take Rajasthan to a competitive 158. Later, RR were able to stop KXIP in their tracks at 143/7.

Buttler was initially used as a a finisher by the RR management but that spot in the batting order clearly didn’t work out. But with the field restrictions applicable, the England player has made a strong impact thus far and admitted he is liking the new spot. “Nice change for me; wasn’t quite working in the middle. Didn’t capitalise on a few good opportunities. Change in position worked wonders. With the field up, you have a lot of options. With the ball hard, opening position is a very good place to bat,” he said after the win.

On a difficult surface, Buttler revealed it was hard to predict what is a good winning score. “Was hard to work out what a good score is. After the powerplay, you thought 180 is a good total but then it started to spin. You were never quite at home (on this pitch). Boys played well as a team, so we can take that confidence in the next game,” he further added.

Over on the other side, despite KL Rahul scoring 95, KXIP couldn’t chase down the target with none of the other batsmen getting a start. Team coach Brad Hodge admitted the team’s over reliance on Rahul and Chris Gayle at the top but hopes things improve in the middle order as the tournament goes on.

“Yes I admit that we rely heavily on Chris Gayle and KL Rahul but that is the case with almost every team. It (middle-order) has been (a concern), for sure,” said Hodge. “We know that KL is in great form and when Chris Gayle fires, anything can happen. We have got some extremely talented players and we need them to lift a little bit and contribute a little bit more to what they are doing.”

“Unfortunately, we did not have anyone to help KL Rahul get the job done. It is a slight area of concern. Every team has a couple of good players and the rest of the batting revolves around them. But we have been getting good contributions from others too. You cannot leave it all on KL. If we had contributions from the middle order, we might have been in a better position. But that didn’t happen,” said the Australian.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd