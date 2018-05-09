IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals to wear pink jersey against Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals play Chennai Super Kings in their next fixture. (Source: PTI) Rajasthan Royals play Chennai Super Kings in their next fixture. (Source: PTI)

Rajasthan Royals will wear a pink jersey in their next fixture against Chennai Super Kings scheduled to take place in Jaipur. The Royals’ will wear the jersey to raise awareness about early cancer screening. Captain Ajinkya Rahane in a statement said, “As a player I think this initiative is a small but crucial step towards a direction of cancer-free society and I hope that we perform to the best of our ability to raise as much awareness as we can.”

This is the reverse fixture where RR will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Riding on a hundred from former Royals player Shane Watson, CSK grabbed a win by 64 runs against them. CSK scored 204/5 in 20 overs, courtesy Watson’s 106 off 57. Later, CSK bowlers played a vital role in the win as they bundled out Rahane’s side for 140.

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The two franchise sides are making a comeback to the Indian Premier League after facing a two-year ban. On Tuesday, Rajasthan etched a much-needed win against Kings XI Punjab by 15 runs. Rajasthan jumped to sixth spot after their win over KXIP and now have 8 points from 10 games. CSK on the other hand have 7 wins, 14 points and are placed at the second.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd