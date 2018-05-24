IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals’ rode on luck and talent but failed when it mattered most

Rajasthan Royals are the fourth team to reach the playoffs. (Source: PTI) Rajasthan Royals are the fourth team to reach the playoffs. (Source: PTI)

Ajinkya Rahan was clearly disappointed after Rajasthan Royals crashed out of the Indian Premier League 2018. He said that the batting failed the team in a chase which was under their control. But the damage was self-inflicted for Royals. They were too slow during the most important part of the chase — the death. But this was how the IPL 2018 season has been for them. They have had their chances but missed them. Rahane’s captaincy has been criticised throughout the season. If that was not enough, he could not contribute with the bat enough. Their star players like Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat — the two most expensive cricketers in IPL 2018 — failed.

Rajasthan Royals qualifying for the playoffs was also lucky. The team’s fate depended on how other teams performed on the final day. Rahane’s side sat through the day hoping that Mumbai Indians go down against Delhi Daredevils and Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab. And luck indeed prevailed as their hope turned into reality, and the Royals made it to the final four and now face Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator Round.

They won only seven games out 14 matches and a total of 14 points in the league stages. The Royals, like the Chennai Super Kings, were in the knockout stages of IPL 2018, which is their first season after returning from a two year suspension due to match-fixing scandal.

Here is a walk through their IPL 2018 journey so far: With Shane Warne as the mentor as the most expensive players in their squad after the auction, Rajasthan was tipped to be in the playoffs since the beginning. The first blow, however, came when Steve Smith was ruled out for the season due to ball-tampering scandal. That was followed by Jofra Archer missing the first few matches due to injury.

The consequences were visible in the first match when Rahane’s side was beaten by nine wickets by table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad. The side would have faced similar results in the second game as well but rain appeared as their rescue. The team, however, returned to winning ways and saw some strong performances in the middle of the campaign.

Other than luck, the champions of the inaugural edition of IPL rode on performances by their talented squad including Jos Buttler, Shreyas Gopal and Ben Laughlin. It was during the match against Kings XI Punjab when Buttler weaved his magic to score an iconic 82 runs out of 52 balls.

Just when the team was in their best form, Buttler and Stokes returned back to England for Test series against Pakistan. That, however, did not stop RR from beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 30 runs to take a step closer to the play-offs.

What worked for RR: It has been under tense situations that RR has managed to get out their best performances this season. And saving in many encounters have been their unexpected heroes like Shreyas Gopal, Ish Sodhi, K Gowtham. The idea of playing Buttler as an opener also worked for the team with Sanju Samson providing a helping hand with both batting and fielding. Buttler slammed five half-centuries in six matches before heading back to England and it will be fair to say that the team would have had a different journey had it not been for Buttler. Jofra Archer has contributed the most with ball for Royals, claiming 13 wickets from nine matches to top their bowling chart.

What did not work for RR: Rajasthan’s captain Rahane failed to rise up to the occasion. It has been a disappointing season for Rajasthan’s high-profile players including Rahane, Dhawal Kulkarni as well as Jaydev Unadkat. Rahane failed to instil confidence in his side as well as give powerful performances. Another disappointment for RR has been all-rounder Stokes with figures of 196 runs from 13 matches and and eight wickets at an economy of 8.18.

