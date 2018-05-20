IPL 2018: There’s lots to learn from MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, says PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu was in attendance to watch SRH play KKR. (Source: BCCI) PV Sindhu was in attendance to watch SRH play KKR. (Source: BCCI)

India’s top female shuttler PV Sindhu was in attendance at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to witness Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 54 of the IPL. Hailing from Hyderabad, Sindhu cheered for the hosts who were already through to the playoffs but were looking to solidify their place at the top of the IPL points table. However, that is not how things panned out in the end with KKR winning by 5-wickets and two balls to spare.

During the match, the World No 3 took questions from the presenters in the studio. When queried which cricketer she will want to partner on the badminton court, Sindhu chose the names of the current and former India captains – Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. “I would choose one of the best from the Indian team to be my doubles partner. I don’t know how all of them play! There is a lot you can learn from Dhoni and Kohli. There’s a lot you can learn from them even being in a different sport. The aggressiveness, the way they play, there’s lots to see from Dhoni and Kohli,” she said in an interaction shared on tournament’s official website IPLT20.com.

Despite the defeat for SRH, they are destined to finish in the top-two even if CSK pick up a win against Kings XI Punjab in the last round robin game in the IPL this season. “SRH are doing really well and I hope they win this match too. When I’m in Hyderabad and have no matches, I do follow Sunrisers matches,” she said before adding that the team collectively is doing a good job, “No one in particular but whole team is doing really well.”

Sindhu, who will not be competing in the Uber Cup due to a packed calendar which has Worlds and Asian Games to come, stated she attends SRH games when possible. “When I’m off from badminton and I’m in Hyderabad, I do come for matches. Last time also I was here and this time again. Also since its a Saturday, I came to enjoy and chill,” said the Rio Olympics medallist.

