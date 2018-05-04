IPL 2018: Pune play-offs set to be shifted to Kolkata

Kolkata has been picked as the new venue for two Playoff matches. (Source: BCCI) Kolkata has been picked as the new venue for two Playoff matches. (Source: BCCI)

Eden Gardens is set to get two IPL Playoff matches, a BCCI functionary informed. As per the 2018 IPL’s original roster, Pune is scheduled to host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 on May 23 and 25 respectively.

The matches, however, are likely to be shifted to Kolkata. With Pune hosting Chennai Super Kings home games after the franchise moved out of Chennai due to the Cauvery protests, Kolkata has been picked as the new venue for two Playoff matches, this paper has learnt. Eden Gardens boasting of a capacity in excess of 66,000— the biggest stadium in the country seating capacity wise —is another reason for the impending switch. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune can accommodate a turnout of a little over 37,000.

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will play host to the Qualifier 1 and the Final on May 22 and 27 respectively.

