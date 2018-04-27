IPL 2018: Prithvi Shaw slams maiden half-century in Indian Premier League

Prithvi Shaw slammed a 37-ball 50 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna). Prithvi Shaw slammed a 37-ball 50 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna).

Prithvi Shaw announced his arrival in the IPL with a maiden half-century for Delhi Daredevils against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. Courtesy of his sublime knock of 62, Shaw (18y 169d) also became the joint youngest to score a fifty in IPL. Sanju Samson had also scored fifty at the same age in 2013. Shaw has had a glittering career so far scoring 5 centuries in 10 first-class matches and winning the Under-19 World Cup as captain, all of it at just 18 years of age. This inning will only continue to enhance his reputation.

Opening the batting for Daredevils, Shaw began cautiously but once he got his eye in, he stroked the ball beautifully to score at a brisk pace. Playing proper cricketing shots the youngster slammed 7 fours and 2 sixes. He reached his fifty 37 deliveries before eventually getting out for a 44-ball 62.

However, what was most impressive about Shaw’s knock was the way he took on veteran Aussie pacer, Mitchell Johnson and hit a terrific six over long on. His shot also had a striking similarity to Dhoni’s helicopter shot.

How times change. A few years ago a little Prithvi Shaw would have watched in awe as Mitch Johnson terrorised batsmen. Now, with the passage of time, he is hitting him on the rise over cover — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 27 April 2018

Along with newly appointed skipper Shreyas Iyer, Shaw forged a run partnership to give DD the ideal platform to soar past the 200-run mark. Iyer also had a day to remember after scoring an unbeaten 93, which is the highest score by any individual on captain debut.

