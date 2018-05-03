Follow Us:
Thursday, May 03, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
IPL 2018: Prithvi Shaw’s technique, style just like Sachin Tendulkar’s, says Mark Waugh

Prithvi Shaw, who plays for Delhi Daredevils in the ongoing IPL, has scored 140 runs at a strike rate of 166.66 in the four games he has played so far.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: May 3, 2018 6:31:24 pm
Delhi Daredevils' Prithvi Shaw against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL Prithvi Shaw scored his maiden IPL half century this season. (Source: AP)
Legendary Australian batsman Mark Waugh thinks that the technique of young batsman Prithvi Shaw is similar to that of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. “The first thing you notice is his technique, it’s very similar to Sachin Tendulkar’s,” Waugh, a Star Sports Select Dugout expert, was quoted as saying in a media release. “His grip, his stance, he stays very still at the crease and plays all his shots around the wicket. He plays the ball quite late and is quite punchy in his stroke play and has an excellent base to play any shot from any bowler. He’s just so much like Sachin Tendulkar,” added Waugh, who played 128 Tests for Australia and scored 8,029 runs.

Mumbai’s Shaw, who plays for Delhi Daredevils in the ongoing Indian Premier League, has scored 140 runs at a strike rate of 166.66 in the four games he has played so far.

Shaw, who is just over 18, hit a maiden half-century in his second match of the IPL and the knock made him the joint-youngest cricketer to record a half-century in the cash-rich cricket tournament. The Daredevils are currently languishing at the sixth spot having won only three of their nine games.

