IPL 2018 KXIP vs CSK Preview: R Ashwin’s Kings XI Punjab host CSK in Mohali

Chennai Super Kings travel to Mohali to face Kings XI Punjab. CSK have already suffered a set back as their star batsman Suresh Raina has been ruled out for two matches after sustaining a calf muscle injury during the match against KKR. CSK have been in good touch as they have won both their matches. They stole a stunning win from the jaws of defeat against MI after Dwayne Bravo struck a brilliant 68 off 30 and later beat KKR by 5 wickets at home. Apart from Raina, CSK are also missing the services of Kedar Jadhav who struck the all-important maximum in the last over against MI to anchor his side to win. Interestingly, Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin will be up against his former franchise.

Nevertheless, the Chennai franchise has got a new match-winner in the form of Sam Billings who scored 56 off 23 against KKR and took the game away from him. Apart from Billings, Shane Watson too chipped in with some runs in the last match. With players like Watson, Rayudu, Bravo, captain MS Dhoni, Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and Faf du Plessis, the skipper and the team management will have a difficult task of selecting the playing XI at their disposal.

CSK coach though earlier insisted that the franchise needs to fill the void that Raina’s absence has created. For this Murali Vijay might start for the Yellow Army as the opener or can come in at number three.

Kings XI Punjab will have an added advantage as they are playing at home. The last time they played in Mohali was against Delhi Daredevils where they grabbed the win comprehensively by 6 wickets. Opener KL Rahul has been in sublime form while Karun Nair too has chipped in with runs on important occasions. In the bowling department, captain R Ashwin and Afghan youngster Mujeeb Zadran have been clinical with the performance. Mujeeb in fact, picked an important wicket of Virat Kohli during their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chennai don’t really seem to face much trouble as they have a balanced line up. Kings XI Punjab on the other side are struggling with their main batsmen to get the momentum. Mayank Agarwal has got the starts but somehow failed to capitalise on them while Yuvraj Singh too failed to get going. Aaron Finch who played his first match against RCB got out for a golden duck.

CSK would bank upon their batting line up. The overseas recruits like Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo and Sam Billings can get some quick runs for them while skipper Dhoni who hasn’t been able to produce something of his caliber might take on the KXIP bowling attack.

Kings XI Punjab have found a brilliant opener in Rahul who has shown his ability in the shorter format. Apart from him Agarwal who has been unlucky in the last couple of matches despite getting the starts can get something positive for his side. Moreover, Yuvraj Singh has been silent so far but can capitalise on home soil. Chris Gayle hasn’t made a debut for KXIP and with the batting struggling a bit, Ashwin might rope the left-hander in the playing XI. Ashwin himself will play an important role with the ball as he has shared the dugout with most of the CSK players in the earlier editions.

