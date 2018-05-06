IPL 2018: Poor fielding cost us match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, says Pravin Amre

Delhi Daredevils assistant coach Pravin Amre praised Prithvi Shaw. (Source: BCCI) Delhi Daredevils assistant coach Pravin Amre praised Prithvi Shaw. (Source: BCCI)

Delhi Daredevils assistant coach Pravin Amre admitted that the two dropped chances of Alex Hales and Yusuf Pathan against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday cost them the match and thereby has almost sealed their fate from the playoffs of Indian Premier League, 2018.

Speaking at the post-match press conference he said, “On this wicket, we batted well in the powerplay by getting 60 runs. I think that was very crucial. Prithvi Shaw’s knock was so critical to give that foundation. But we were 10 runs short in the end.”

Referring to the two dropped chances, he said, “After that also, we came back strongly. In seven overs we did not give a single boundary to them. I think the match was on. The saying is that catches win matches. We dropped two crucial ones,” he said before adding, “Really disappointed. Because, we fought very well. We were beating SRH on their home ground. I must give credit to our batting unit. We all know that this year SRH bowing unit is doing great job. I think scoring those runs … I think, because of fielding, we are the losing side.”

Praising India U19 star, Prithvi Shaw Amre deemed the youngster as a special talent and expressed happiness that the 18-year-old is already making waves in the IPL.

“Prithvi is a special talent. I personally know him since he was a 14-year-old. From the school days, he was making headlines, scoring 500 runs and coming in a first class, scoring that debut 100 for Mumbai Ranji and then four consecutive 100s at first class level. That matters to me. It’s not like a T20 game. How you play in a first-class match, that really counts,” he concluded by saying.

