IPL 2018 Points Table, IPL 11 Team Standings, Net Run Rate

IPL 2018 Points Table: Indian Premier League 11 began on April 7 in Mumbai with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the opener. IPL will once again be played in the league-cum-knockout stages with each team playing 14 games in the league stage. The top four teams in the points table will qualify for the Play-offs which will have two Qualifiers and one Eliminator before the final. The top two teams in the points table will qualify got Qualifier 1 and the winner will advance to the final. The third and fourth placed teams will play Eliminator and the loser will be out of the tournament. The winner will clash with the loser of the Qualifier 1 and the game will be known as Qualifier 2 whose winner will play the final against the winner of Qualifier 1. The final of IPL 2018 will be played on May 27. (IPL 2018 Full Coverage)

Position Team Played Won Lost NR Net Run Rate Points 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 3 3 0 0 +0.772 6 2 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 3 2 1 0 +0.116 4 3 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 3 2 1 0 +0.103 4 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 3 2 1 0 -0.247 4 5 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3 1 2 0 -0.051 2 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 3 1 2 0 -0.373 2 7 Delhi Daredevils (DD) 3 1 2 0 -0.461 2 8 Mumbai Indians (MI) 3 0 3 0 -0.174 0

