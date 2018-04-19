IPL 2018 Points Table Team Standings: 2018 Indian Premier League Points Table, Net Run Rate

IPL 2018 Points Table: Indian Premier League 2018 Team Points Table with Net Run-Rate. (IPL Photo) IPL 2018 Points Table: Indian Premier League 2018 Team Points Table with Net Run-Rate. (IPL Photo)

IPL 2018 Points Table: Indian Premier League season 11 Points Table is starting to take shape. The IPL 2018 began on April 7 in Mumbai with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the opener. Eight teams will compete against each other in the league stage of the tournament and try to finish in the top four of the Points Table of 2018 IPL. The top four teams of the Points Table will qualify for the Play-offs while the remaining four will have to finish their tournament before the Play-offs.

IPL 2018 League stage will have the eight teams playing against 14 games each — two each against the remaining seven teams. The top four teams advancing to the play-offs will play qualifiers and eliminator. The teams that finish top two in the IPL Points Table will advance to the Qualifier 1. The winner of this match will qualify for the IPL Final. The loser will play Qualifier 2. The third and fourth placed team in the points table will play the Eliminator. The winner of this game will play Qualifier 2 while the loser will head home. The winner of Qualifier 2 will play IPL Final on May 27.

IPL 2018 Points Table, Team Standings, Net Run Rate

Position Team Played Won Lost NR Net Run Rate Points 1 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 5 3 2 0 +0.825 6 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 3 3 2 0 +0.772 6 3 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 3 2 1 0 +0.116 4 4 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 3 2 1 0 +0.103 4 5 Rajasthan Royals(RR) 4 2 2 0 -0.366 4 6 Mumbai Indians (MI) 4 1 3 0 +0.445 2 7 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 4 1 3 0 -0.861 2 8 Delhi Daredevils (DD) 4 1 3 0 -1.399 2

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of IPL and they play their home matches at the Wankhede Stadium. Last year, they beat Rising Pune Supergiant in the final by one run. Pune is not a team in the IPL anymore. Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals return to the Indian Premier League after serving a two-year ban. Chennai are two-time champions of IPL while Rajasthan have won it once, the inaugural edition. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI and Delhi are the three teams which have not won a single IPL title.

