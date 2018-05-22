IPL 2018 Qualifier 1 Live, SRH vs CSK: Table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings clash for spot in final

Hello and welcome!

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have arguably been the two most consistent teams in the tournament so far. At the same time, they have gone about their business quite differently from each other. CSK have often completed astonishing comebacks and their innings have resembled a one-sided war in which they leave the opposition bowlers in tatters. SRH, on the other hand, have been methodical in their victories. Depending on which way the toss went, their bowlers would pierce through the opposition batting line-up before Kane Williamson and the rest of the SRH batting lineup - which often meant Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan - would calmly rack up the runs and reach their target early enough for them to beat the late night traffic and reach their hotel rooms early to catch up on some valuable sleep. While the rest of the teams were piling on each other to reach the knockouts towards the end of the group stage, CSK and SRH sat serenely above them all. If there ever was a clash of titans in the IPL, this is it.