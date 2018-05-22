IPL 2018 Qualifier 1 Live, SRH vs CSK: Table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings clash for spot in final

IPL 2018 Qualifier 1 Live, SRH vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad somewhat escaped the frantic race for the knockout spots during the group stage owing to their consistent performances in the early part of the season. But now, even they will be subject to the pressure of playing a match that they simply need to win. SRH have looked the most balanced side in the league before they slacked off following confirmation of their qualification. But, despite finishing the group stage top of the table, CSK are the only team that they have not been able to beat in the tournament so far. Catch live scores, updates and commentary from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League. (IPL 2018 Home | News | Stats | SRH vs CSK Full Scorecard)
Live Blog
IPL 2018 Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium
Chennai Super Kings have had a batting order filled with match winners and that has at times covered up for the faults in the bowling. Sunrisers Hyderabad have a lethal bowling attack but have need captain Kane Williamson to anchor an innings in almost every match they have played. Having to depend on one of the best batsmen in the world is not exactly a bad position to be in but the lack of a genuine backup to Williamson's calmness is something that CSK will be looking to exploit. But they also know that, once settled, Williamson is almost impossible to dismiss before he does enough damage that dismissing him becomes a futile exercise. This match hence might boil down to which bowling attack does better.
Highlights
Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have arguably been the two most consistent teams in the tournament so far. At the same time, they have gone about their business quite differently from each other. CSK have often completed astonishing comebacks and their innings have resembled a one-sided war in which they leave the opposition bowlers in tatters. SRH, on the other hand, have been methodical in their victories. Depending on which way the toss went, their bowlers would pierce through the opposition batting line-up before Kane Williamson and the rest of the SRH batting lineup - which often meant Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan - would calmly rack up the runs and reach their target early enough for them to beat the late night traffic and reach their hotel rooms early to catch up on some valuable sleep. While the rest of the teams were piling on each other to reach the knockouts towards the end of the group stage, CSK and SRH sat serenely above them all. If there ever was a clash of titans in the IPL, this is it.