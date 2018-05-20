IPL 2018: Preity Zinta is ‘happy that MI did not qualify’ for IPL Playoffs, video viral on Twitter

Preity Zinta is the co-owner of Kings XI Punjab. (IPL Photo) Preity Zinta is the co-owner of Kings XI Punjab. (IPL Photo)

IPL 2018 Playoff teams are all but decided. Sunrisers Hyderabad were the first to qualify and they were followed by Chennai Super Kings. The third team Kolkata Knight Riders qualified for the Playoffs on Saturday. For the remaining one spot, Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals had a chance. Mumbai were knocked out by Delhi as they beat the defending champions on Sunday.

Kings XI did not qualify as well but their co-owner Preity Zinta is happy. Not related to her team but because Mumbai Indians did not qualify for the Playoffs. In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, Preity Zinta is seen talking to one of Kings XI member and in the video, she seems to have said, “I am just very happy that Mumbai is not going to the finals..Really happy.” The video was tweeted by a Twitter use @jogtweets.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and the most successful team in IPL history with three titles. Kings XI, however, have never won an IPL title and failed to qualify for the Playoffs this year as well after going down to Chennai Super Kings in their final group game in Pune.

