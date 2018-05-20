IPL 2018 Playoff Scenario: Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab vie for last spot

Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Daredevils on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Daredevils on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

After 54 matches in the Indian Premier League which have spanned six weeks, two teams are in contention for the one remaining playoff spot as the tournament enters its last day of round robin matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have all booked their spot in the knockout stages and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils are definitely out of contention. That leaves three teams – Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab with the chance.

A quick glance at the IPL points table has Rajasthan in fourth place at the moment with 14 points in 14 matches. Mumbai Indians are on 12 points in 13 matches and Kings XI Punjab are on 12 points in 13 matches. Royals will have their fate in the balance as they can only hope MI and KXIP stumble in their last games in the round robin stage. Mumbai Indians travel to Delhi to face DD while KXIP are in Pune to face CSK. Considering how DD did to stop CSK on Friday, RR would be hopeful of another strong showing. CSK anyway are a tough side to get past and that would fill RR with hope.

Prelude to ‘Super Sunday’ in the IPL:

Rajasthan Royals’ hopes rely on MI, KXIP. (Source: BCCI) Rajasthan Royals’ hopes rely on MI, KXIP. (Source: BCCI)

Rajasthan Royals – Rajasthan Royals have the most points out of the three teams in contention (14 points) but they can’t do anything to improve on it. A win for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Daredevils would mean curtains for RR as the Ajinkya Rahane-led team have a poorer net run rate than Mumbai. However, if DD beat MI, Rajasthan would need either CSK to beat KXIP by any margin or CSK to lose against KXIP by, approximately, not more than 53 runs, or with 38 balls to spare. Effectively, Royals will need both games to go their way in hopes of qualifying.

Mumbai Indians – At the starting of the tournament, Mumbai Indians were guilty of losing close matches which didn’t boost their points count but has helped keep their net run rate in the positive. It currently stands at +0.384 which is better than RR (-0.250) and KXIP (-0.490). For them, a turnaround from a dreadful start is possible with a win over Delhi. A defeat, however, will result in an exit for the Rohit Sharma-captained defending champions.

KXIP have the toughest odds at qualifying for the IPL playoffs. (Source: IPL) KXIP have the toughest odds at qualifying for the IPL playoffs. (Source: IPL)

Kings XI Punjab – Just the way Mumbai Indians are still alive in the competition, it is also staggering how Kings XI Punjab haven’t booked their spot in the playoffs yet. They started the tournament with five wins in six matches but lost their way with defeats in six of next seven matches. Standing in the seventh spot, it doesn’t help KXIP that their NRR isn’t the greatest either. If MI beat DD and later KXIP beat CSK, both MI and KXIP will have 14 points. But due to a poor NNR, KXIP would find it incredibly difficult to leapfrog Mumbai. Should DD beat MI, KXIP would need to beat CSK by approximately 53-plus runs or with 38-plus balls to spare to pip Rajasthan’s NRR and go ahead.

