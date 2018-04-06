IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Bollywood stars rehearse at Wankhede stadium ahead of mega-event

Jacqueline Fernandez will be performing at the mega-ceremony. (Source: IPL) Jacqueline Fernandez will be performing at the mega-ceremony. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2018 is set to begin on April 7 but before the cricketing action sets in, Bollywood stars along with their troops will enthrall the audience with their power-packed performances at the opening ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Actors like Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, and Jacqueline Fernandez are set to light the stage on fire. Ahead of the big day, Hrithik Roshan was spotted getting into a groove along with the other stars at the stadium. Looking at the rehearsals, the opening ceremony promises to be a grand affair. However, once the ceremony is over, defending champions and host Mumbai Indians will square-off against two-time champions Chennai Super Kings. Rohit Sharma will captain MI while CSK will be led by MS Dhoni. It will be a special occasion for the yellow brigade as they make a comeback after a span of two years. But MI, who have been poor starters in the tournament will look to spoil the away team’s party and begin the season with a win.

Along with Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan will also perform on Saturday. (Source: IPL) Along with Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan will also perform on Saturday. (Source: IPL)

The first match of the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium is expected to witness a full house and the opening ceremony promises to be a grand affair. It is no brainer that fans will be waiting to see Dhoni and co in action as they are back playing for the Chennai side.

PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez rehearse before the mega ceremony

A capacity crowd is expected to fill in the stadium. (Source: IPL) A capacity crowd is expected to fill in the stadium. (Source: IPL)

The opening encounter between the two sides will have an extra dimension to it as veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will be donning the yellow outfit against a side which he represented for the past decade. Mumbai will not only miss the services of Harbhajan but also pacer Lasith Malinga, who will be associatied with the hosts as their bowling mentor.

