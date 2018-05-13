IPL 2018: None of our plans worked against Ambati Rayudu, says Kane Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad faced a bitter defeat against Chennai Super Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad faced a bitter defeat against Chennai Super Kings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson admitted that the plans set up by his side for Amabti Rayudu failed to work as the opener went on to smash a brilliant unbeaten 100 off just 62 balls. Rayudu, who opened the batting for Chennai Super Kings, once again performed well with the bat to guide his team to a convincing victory. Seldom do the SRH bowlers look ineffective but on Sunday they were taken apart by CSK openers Rayudu and Shane Watson who forged a 134-run opening partnership to set up the win for the men in yellow.

Speaking at the post-match press-conference, Williamson said, “I think everybody set plans for Rayudu, none of which has worked just yet. So we might have to try and think of a few more things when we come up against Chennai again. He is playing really, really well. Chennai certainly outplayed us today but it is important that we move on quickly.”

Applauding the CSK bowlers for putting pressure on his batsmen Williamson said, “Look, the amount of swing their bowlers were able to get certainly assisted and (helped in) how they operated. They bowled very well with it. You still have to bowl very good areas and they definitely did that. It would have been very nice if we (also) could get it swinging, something similar to what they did. They got considerable amount of swing and movement for eight or eight-and-a-half overs which made batting pretty tough initially. It certainly got a lot better. We perhaps would have liked a few more runs but I guess 180 is always a tough total to chase.”

“The wicket was a very good surface and Chennai batted beautifully. We could not get the ball to move. Perhaps it was just the change in conditions but they played extremely well so they deserved to win today,” he remarked.

