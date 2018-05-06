IPL 2018: No secret to our success, we adapt to different surfaces well, says SRH skipper Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson and Yusuf Pathan added the finishing touches to a well constructed SRH chase. (Source: PTI) Kane Williamson and Yusuf Pathan added the finishing touches to a well constructed SRH chase. (Source: PTI)

Kane Williamson said that the success of his Sunrisers Hyderabad side has been largely due to their ability to adapt to a variety of surfaces accross the country. “No secret on why we’re doing well. We’ve adapted to a variety of surfaces,” he said in the post match presentation after his side’s win over Delhi Daredevils. Delhi had put up a target of 165 which they chased down with seven wickets and one ball to spare.

Delhi looked like they would score much more than what they eventually did at one point but SRH managed to pull them back. “The new ball was vital, and both teams used it well, and it was a bit of a scrap after that. We came back well with the ball to keep them to a par score. They looked like they’d get some more runs, so it was nice to restrict them,” said Williamson.

But he also admitted that Delhi put his side “under pressure.” “With the bat, we knew the middle overs were going to be tough, but wanted to build partnerships and create momentum,” he said. While Delhi crumbled in the middle overs, with Vijay Shankar smashing 17 runs off the last over to get them to their eventual total, SRH chipped away consistently and it was Williamson and Yusuf Pathan who added the finishing touches to the chase. “Yusuf was beautiful at the end. The Powerplay overs were important, and Halesy (Alex Hales) was important. An international cricketer after all. Yusuf is very experienced, and can hit the ball really well. Fantastic for him to finish the game,” he said. Sunrisers are now top of the table with two games in hand over second placed Chennai Super Kings. Williamson said that while it was going well for them, they would like to keep improving and iron out the flaws that they have shown in the matches so far. “Still got many games left, and we want to still see signs of improvement. Not perfect, but want to keep at it,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd