IPL 2018: Nitish Rana’s twin strike, Sunil Narine’s blitz demolish RCB

A quickfire fifty by Sunil Narine along with a sharp spell of bowling by Nitish Rana steered the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Courtesy of KKR’s 12’th victory against RCB, newly appointed captain Dinesh Karthik opened his account on a positive note. Chasing a target of 177 on a flat deck, the Knight Riders scored 65/2 in the powerplay and thereafter the target always seemed in sight. RCB also did not help themselves by being guilty of some wayward bowling and letting off a few chances. Courtesy of his fantastic all-around effort the Trinidadian was awarded as the Player of the match. The aggressive left-hand batsman brought up his 50 in just 17 deliveries. Earlier, Nitish Rana’ twin-strike in one over in the first half of the match, where he bagged the wicket of AB De Villiers and Virat Kohli, helped KKR restrict the opposition to a par-score.

IPL 2018 KKR vs RCB Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets

After winning the toss Dinesh Karthik opted to bowl first. Despite losing a couple of early wickets, RCB maintained a run-rate of more than eight runs per over. AB De Villiers put the bowlers to the sword as the 100 came up in the 12th over. But once de Villers returned to the pavilion, the Bangalore franchise lost their way as wickets fell in quick succession. Nitish Rana emerged as surprise package as he scalped two wickets in one over – including the prized wicket of Virat Kohli (31 off 33 balls). A late surge by Mandeep Singh (37 off 18 balls) helped the scoreboard reach a competitive 176/7 in 20 overs.

Chasing under lights, Narine launched his attack from the first over. He took a particular liking towards teenaged Washington Sundar who he hit for 17 runs in one over. Soon after his departure, Kolkata lost a few wickets but skipper Karthik and Nitish Rana stitched a crucial partnership to put their team in a safe position. Later, Andre Russell set the evening alight with a breathtaking attack on the RCB seamers. With more seven balls to spare KKR reached the target.

