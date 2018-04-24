IPL 2018 MI vs SRH Predicted XI: What is the MI vs SRH Dream 11?

MI vs SRH Predicted XI for IPL Match 23 at Wankhede Stadium. MI vs SRH Predicted XI for IPL Match 23 at Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 23 of Indian Premier League 2018 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Mumbai would like a win in the game as they have lost four games out of five so far in the tournament. The one game they have won was against Royal Challengers Bangalore. That win was with a big margin and the four losses have been very close encounters which have kept Mumbai’s run-rate in the positive. But looking for a win against Sunrisers, they would like to change their playing for the game. Rohit Sharma has said that he would like to have a settled line-up but the form of Kieron Pollard and his own are causing trouble for Mumbai.

As far as Sunrisers Hyderabad are concerned, they began the tournament with three wins but since then have lost two consecutive games and would like to return to winning ways on Tuesday. But their team might need a shuffling. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will not play the game against Mumbai as he has been rested. Shikhar Dhawan and Yusuf Pathan are also doubtful as they are injured. Hyderabad are likely to change their playing XI for this game and the likes of Bipul Sharma can get a game. Sandeep Sharma is expected to return to the playing XI.

Here are the Mumbai Indians Predicted XI and Sunrisers Hyderabad XI

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Alex Hales, Bipul Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

