IPL 2018: New cap Shreyas Iyer on old bottle Delhi Daredevils as Gautam Gambhir steps down

Gambhir said he took the call a couple of nights back, after his team’s four-run home loss to Kings XI—the bottom-placed team’s fifth defeat in six games. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Gambhir said he took the call a couple of nights back, after his team’s four-run home loss to Kings XI—the bottom-placed team’s fifth defeat in six games. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Taking blame for Delhi Daredevils’ poor start to the season, Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday stepped down as captain. Replacing the 36-year-old former India opener will be the 26-year-old Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer, who in the past has led India A.

Gambhir said he took the call a couple of nights back, after his team’s four-run home loss to Kings XI—the bottom-placed team’s fifth defeat in six games. “The bell started ringing after the last game and it was time to take the call. I was sitting alone and thinking, I couldn’t handle the pressure. I was not good enough and that is all. I take full responsibility,” he said, while addressing the press at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Gambhir is no stranger to captaincy. Apart from leading Kolkata Knight Riders to a couple of IPL titles, he has had a long stint as Delhi’s Ranji skipper. Eden Gardens and Kotla aren’t the easiest of venues to be the home captain.

To his credit, Gambhir survived the roller-coaster ride, holding on to the hot seat firmly. At KKR, IPL’s most glamorous franchise known for big-ticket sacking, he gave the under-achieving team a winning formula. At DDCA his job was tougher. He tactfully dealt with the power play of the capital’s faction-ridden cricket association. And it was only last season that he lost his captaincy.

On his return to Delhi as an IPL skipper, Gambhir was desperate for success. He says his over-eagerness to do well proved counter-productive. “It was an emotional homecoming (returning as Daredevils captain) for me. True, I was the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders and helped them win two IPL titles. But, when I took over as KKR captain, I was 28, I am 36 now.”

Poor form

After a half-century in the opening game, he scored 15, 8, 4 and 3. “I am aware that I have not got runs for my team. Perhaps, I was too eager to score, and when you become too eager and desperate to score, things don’t go your way.” The string of low scores hurt the Daredevils. The middle-order was constantly put under strife. An unsure Gambhir consumed far too many deliveries and scored precious little. In the last game against Kings XI Punjab, Gambhir played out 13 deliveries to score just four runs. Similarly, against the Royal Challengers, he took 10 deliveries to score 3.

Gambhir’s IPL strike-rate rarely gets discussed. He has rarely been his team’s big hitter. Gambhir has played the second fiddle. During his glory days with the KKR, he had someone like a Robin Uthappa to fall back upon. His blitzkrieg would be complemented by Gambhir’s feisty knocks. That would not happening due to Daredevils’ fairly unsettled batting order.

Team coach Team coach Ricky Ponting went on to suggest that Gambhir’s move was unprecedented in Indian and IPL cricket. (Source: File)

The franchise, though, rubbished the talk that the veteran has been nudged to stepped down.

Team coach Ricky Ponting went on to suggest that Gambhir’s move was unprecedented in Indian and IPL cricket. Ponting is no stranger at stepping down as the team captain mid-way through the IPL. Back in 2013, the former Aussie skipper, who was struggling to inspire Mumbai Indians both as a batsman and a captain, had relinquished captaincy.

“Taking a call like this isn’t heard of in India. For someone of his stature and cricketing record, to take a decision like this is incredible. He deserves a lot of credit. I have a lot of respect for him. I did the same thing when I was a player for Mumbai Indians. I knew that I had better players that I was keeping out of the side. And obviously Gautam’s decided to do the right thing,” Ponting explained.

Gambhir remains available for selection as a player now and is pivotal to his team’s fortunes for the remaining season. Having said that, Gambhir admitted that he has not taken a call on his game yet.

“I don’t know, it’s too early for me to decide. I have to sit down and take a call as to where my game is heading,” he explained.

With Gambhir stepping down, the mantle of leading Daredevils for the remaining eight games of the season falls on the shoulders of young Shreyas Iyer. The youngster was a pragmatic pick as he was one of the few players in the middle-order to display some semblance of consistency.

Gambhir will now don the mentor’s role to help Iyer ease into his new role. Coach Ponting would also chip in with his expertise. It’s my job, it’s Gautam’s job now to make Shreyas’ job as easy as possible on the field… A big part of coaching is to ensure the captain gets everything he needs, and is well-prepared for the challenge,” Ponting added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App