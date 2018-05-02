IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians devise unique punishment for players who skip training sessions

Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Anukul Roy were punished late for coming late. (Source: Instagram) Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Anukul Roy were punished late for coming late. (Source: Instagram)

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are enduring a rather difficult time in the ongoing IPL 2018 and it looks like they have devised a unique way to ensure that their players remain fit for what is going to difficult second half of the group stage. They put up a video on their Facebook page in which three of their players shown passing through an airport with the rest of the team, wearing overalls decorated with player emojis. The three players in question were Ishan Kishan, Anukul Roy and Rahul Chahar and they said that they were made to wear them as punishment for missing gym and training sessions.

In a video titled-“Look who travelled in Emoji kits this time around?” all the three guilty players were made to wear the unique gear and travel with the team. Skipper Rohit Sharma also took a dig on the trio at the airport and said, “Why are you guys with the team?” before bursting into laughter.

Revealing the reason behind their blue jumpsuits, wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan said, “I was told about it two days earlier, but I completely forgot. So, I missed my gym session.”

“I’m feeling quite awkward, but still…..That’s why I haven’t taken off my sunglasses inside the airport. I don’t want to make eye contact with anyone. I won’t make this mistake again. I will make sure of that,” he added.

“It’s a punishment for reaching late,” added Anukul Roy. While Rahul Chahar added a forewarning to the rest of the team and said, “Whoever is late will have to wear this special kit. I was late to the physio room. In fact, I never reached. That’s why I have been punished. On the last, we were told to wear jeans, but I wore my tracks. When it comes to punctuality, I am always 10 minutes early.”

