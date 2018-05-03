Follow Us:
Thursday, May 03, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni spent time with ground staff on Labour Day, see pics

In a heartwarming gesture on Wednesday Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni spent time with members of ground staff in Chennai and Pune on the occasion of International Workers Day.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 3, 2018 8:02:17 pm
MS Dhoni is leading Chennai Super Kings in IPL 11. (Source: CSK Twitter)
In a heartwarming gesture on Wednesday Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, MS Dhoni spent time with members of ground staff in Chennai and Pune on the occasion of International Workers Day. Chennai Super Kings confirmed Dhoni’s touching gesture on their official twitter handle where they wrote- “A super happy #InternationalWorkersDay to each and everyone who contributes to the welfare of the good game. A big shout out to the ground staff in Chepauk and Pune! #whistlepodu #Yellove.” While CSK’s original home ground was at Chepauk, it was shifted to the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium after protests erupted in Chennai due to the ongoing Cauvery water dispute.

Chennai Super Kings are currently on top of the IPL points table and have the chance to extend their lead with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders whom they face at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. Dhoni has been leading his side from the front and has been in fine form with the bat. However, he is facing a troublesome period with his recurring injury to the back. Commenting on it, Dhoni said, “Back is bad but nothing much can be done. Because there is no rest period in the middle. I have not been training much because of it. There is a bit of pain but I think I will manage. “

