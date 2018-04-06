IPL 2018: MS Dhoni shakes a leg on CSK theme song

CSK begin campaign against MI on Saturday. CSK begin campaign against MI on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings will be back in action in the IPL when they take on Mumbai Indians on Saturday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. While CSK makes a return to the cash-rich league, former India captain MS Dhoni will also don the franchise colours again after a gap of two years. CSK and Rajasthan Royals had faced a ban of two years each and were not a part of 2016 and 2017 editions. But before the action kicks off, the official Twitter handle of CSK franchise has released a video of their official track.

The CSK Twitter handle made a tweet that read, “The summer we’ve all been waiting for is here. Thala has returned and the yellow army is back. What are you waiting for? #WhistlePodu. #Yellove #SummerIsHere 💛🦁.”

Chennai Super Kings had earlier retained MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Suresh Raina while used their RTM card for Dwayne Bravo. Later, the franchise made sure to get their core team back as they also bought Faf du Plessis during the auctions. A surprising decision came from the franchise during the auctions when they didn’t go for R Ashwin and instead made a bid for Harbhajan Singh.

Apart from the off-spinner, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Sam Billings and Imran Tahir are also the new recruits in the CSK squad while Murali Vijay is making a comeback to the side again. He had earlier served for Kings XI Punjab.

Dhoni who has been associated with the franchise from the beginning will once again be seen donning the captain’s hat. He would be leading a side after almost a couple of years. Dhoni had stepped down from the post of Indian captain last year while didn’t lead Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017 edition of IPL.

