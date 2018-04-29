IPL 2018: MS Dhoni gives tips to fellow Jharkhand player Ishan Kishan

MS Dhoni and Ishan Kishan on Saturday in Pune. (Source: Instagram/Mumbai Indians) MS Dhoni and Ishan Kishan on Saturday in Pune. (Source: Instagram/Mumbai Indians)

MS Dhoni may not be involved in Test cricket but is still the number one choice when it comes to limited overs cricket. Be it with the willow or behind the stumps, he’s an extremely valuable member to the side. The veteran further chips in with advice and suggestions for the youngsters looking to improve their talent. One example of that was visible on Saturday in the Indian Premier League.

Dhoni’s wicketkeeping skills are far from conventional as he likes to flip the bails behind him and no chance is impossible with Dhoni at the stumps. His unconventional yet equally effective wicketkeeping skills is a great source to learn for youngsters.

On Saturday, Dhoni was spotted sharing some wicketkeeping skills with young Mumbai Indians (MI) keeper Ishan Kishan when CSK hosted MI in Pune. The two players from Jharkhand were involved in an interaction which was snapped up and shared by the Mumbai Indians on Instagram. Captioned with, “Learning a trick or two from the best in the business! The Jharkhand boys – @ishankishan23 and MS Dhoni bond after the game.” as the duo talked effective wicketkeeping.

In the contest on Saturday, Mumbai Indians picked up their second win of the season as their top-order came to the fore for an 8-wicket win with four balls to spare. CSK, batting first, scored 169 with Dhoni scoring 26 runs. However, Mumbai Indians chased down the target thanks to a fifty from Rohit Sharma.

