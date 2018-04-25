IPL 2018, MI vs SRH: Twitterati hails Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling performance against Mumbai Indians

SRH won by 31 runs. (Source: BCCI) SRH won by 31 runs. (Source: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians continued their disappointing run in Indian Premier League 2018 after they were bowled out for 87 while chasing 119 in 20 overs on Tuesday. With the defeat, Mumbai Indians have now lost 5 matches out of the six while Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed to third spot in the points table. Rohit Sharma expressed his disappointment on the loss and said, “We have got ourselves to blame. We should chase down 118 on any wicket, we didn’t show character, the Sunrisers did. Very happy with the way we bowled, they did a brilliant job, but the batsmen let us down once again. There are so many points that I can talk about, but don’t want to pinpoint faults now. We needed to show some intent, which we failed today. We knew it was a tough chase, shot making wasn’t easy, we wanted to have intent at the start. They bowled at the right areas, kept us guessing and we couldn’t recover. Few of us played some bad shots, including myself.”

Here’s what the pundits and others have to say about SRH’s win.

Outstanding defence from the @SunRisers . Without Bhuvi, defending 118 against a MI line up with superstars is an exceptional effort. Am very impressed with Sid Kaul who has been so consistent in the death overs. For Mumbai, it looks difficult to comeback after this #MIvSRH — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 24 April 2018

Congratulations @SunRisers on the outstanding Win #MIvSRH — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 24 April 2018

A team that has Hardik Pandya at 7 is struggling to score 118 at the Wankhede….who would’ve thought 🤐 #MIvSRH #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 24 April 2018

Sid Kaul, what a stunning performance. Full balls finishing within the stumps for lower order batsmen…consistently short for Hardik. Don’t discount the dew factor. Bowled with a bar of soap. #MIvSRH #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 24 April 2018

Contrary to laws of nature, the sun has risen in the west .. Wow @SunRisers – some comeback that! This one would hurt MI .. #MIvSRH — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) 24 April 2018

How good SRH’s bowling was??? Specially with “shabnam” on the ground.Good little mature inning lala @iamyusufpathan n great bowling by Sid kaul n Rashid #MIvSRH — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 24 April 2018

Tonight’s match in the @IPL is set up to be a cracker. This is why T20 cricket wins!!! Low scoring match on difficult wicket. @mipaltan not using their batting brains at this stage and @SunRisers right in the game, showing the art of attack. #MIvSRH — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) 24 April 2018

“Victory comes from finding opportunities in problems “. Extremely proud of the #OrangeArmy for their stellar performance in defending 118. Kane led brilliantly and all the bowlers executed their plan to perfection. Super proud #MIvSRH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 24 April 2018

