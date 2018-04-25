Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • IPL 2018, MI vs SRH: Twitterati hails Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling performance against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2018, MI vs SRH: Twitterati hails Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling performance against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians continued their disappointing run in Indian Premier League 2018 after they were bowled out for 87 while chasing 119 in 20 overs on Tuesday

By: Express Web Desk | Published: April 25, 2018 1:12:38 am
IPL 2018, Indian premier League, MI vs SRH, Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians, sports news, IPL news, cricket, Indian Express SRH won by 31 runs. (Source: BCCI)
Related News

Mumbai Indians continued their disappointing run in Indian Premier League 2018 after they were bowled out for 87 while chasing 119 in 20 overs on Tuesday. With the defeat, Mumbai Indians have now lost 5 matches out of the six while Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed to third spot in the points table. Rohit Sharma expressed his disappointment on the loss and said, “We have got ourselves to blame. We should chase down 118 on any wicket, we didn’t show character, the Sunrisers did. Very happy with the way we bowled, they did a brilliant job, but the batsmen let us down once again. There are so many points that I can talk about, but don’t want to pinpoint faults now. We needed to show some intent, which we failed today. We knew it was a tough chase, shot making wasn’t easy, we wanted to have intent at the start. They bowled at the right areas, kept us guessing and we couldn’t recover. Few of us played some bad shots, including myself.”

Here’s what the pundits and others have to say about SRH’s win.

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read

Best of Express

"I think Virender Sehwag has saved IPL by picking me" 