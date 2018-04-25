IPL 2018, MI vs SRH: Batsmen let us down once again, says Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians were bowled out for 87. (Source: BCCI) Mumbai Indians were bowled out for 87. (Source: BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers were clinical with their performance as they bundled out Mumbai Indians for a mere 87 in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians were given a target of 119 on Tuesday but they failed to go over the line. Skipper Rohit Sharma during the post-match presentation expressed his disappointment. “We have got ourselves to blame. We should chase down 118 on any wicket, we didn’t show character, the Sunrisers did. Very happy with the way we bowled, they did a brilliant job, but the batsmen let us down once again. There are so many points that I can talk about, but don’t want to pinpoint faults now. We needed to show some intent, which we failed today. We knew it was a tough chase, shot making wasn’t easy, we wanted to have intent at the start. They bowled at the right areas, kept us guessing and we couldn’t recover. Few of us played some bad shots, including myself,” he said.

Siddarth Kaul’s spell certainly changed the course of the match as the right-hander scalped a three-for in Mumbai.

“It’s a great feeling when you perform for your team, specially when it’s pressure time. I think the domestic season went really well. I got into the India A team and then I was selected for the Indian team. Feels great when you reach the higher level. You have to just keep doing the right work. I was keeping the basics right and it works every time. Bhuvi is there, Ashish Nehra was here before. They have played awesomely at the international level. I kept learning from them and it has helped me in the pressure situations,” he said.

Kane Williamson expressed his delight with the way his team performed especially after getting bundled out for 118 earlier. “Clearly a tough surface. Without a doubt, we were expecting a lot more from our batsmen. Perhaps we could have gotten to 140 mark, but turns out 120 looked good enough on this track. It is good fun. T20 obviously so much is happening so quickly, but the guys were oustanding today. A fantastic second half for us, but we are still to put a collective performance together. There is depth in our squad which is important and we saw that today. Number of injuries and number of changes, a different balance. We held our heads high and at the same time the best part is how well the guys performed in the second half of the game,” he said.

Rashid Khan who adjudged man of the match for his figures of 2/11 in 4 overs said, “Thanks to the almighty. It feels quite good to comeback well and win the match especially after a couple of losses. We get to learn a lot of things from the coaching staff. We chat a lot to them [Moody, Murali and VVS]. They keep motivating me. If you’re going well or not you have to stay relaxed and that’s what Murali sir tells me. The more you enjoy out in the middle, the better you perform. I try to stay relaxed all the time and that’s what brings the best out of me. Whatever you do, you have to do your basics right. We win or lose, the management has always kept us in good positive space.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd