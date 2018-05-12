IPL 2018, MI vs RR Preview: Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals seek to capitalise on momentum to fight for Playoff spot

Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals at home. (Source: BCCI) Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals at home. (Source: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians will be up against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday in Mumbai. As far as the Playoffs scenario is concerned, this is one of the most important matches in the tournament so far. With victories in the past few games, both the sides have somehow kept their hopes alive. Rajasthan etched a brilliant win against Chennai Super Kings on Friday while MI hammered Kolkata Knight Riders in their respective previous encounters. The sides have got the momentum in their favour and would look to capitalise on it. While the home side is presently sitting at number four in the points table, Rajasthan Royals are at number 6. Both Rahane and Rohit Sharma’s side need to win all their remaining matches.

Players to watch out for

With Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, Mumbai Indians have a strong batting line-up. They have the ability to get runs on the board quickly and this was evident in the last game when Ishan struck a 21-ball 62 against KKR. In the bowling department, new recruit Mayank Markande and Hardik Pandya have caught everyone’s eye.

For Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler has grown to be the key batsman for them. Apart from taking his side to a win against CSK on Friday with an unbeaten-95, he also scored two fifties in the previous two matches. On the other hand, Sanju Samson showed his class in the initial stages of the tournament. If the right-hand batsman gets going, he can be ruthless.

Gowtham has not scored big yet but he has struck runs at some crucial stages of the game. For instance, against the CSK on Friday, he smashed a couple of sixes that changed the course of the match for RR. He also struck the match-winning six for his side against Mumbai Indians. In the bowling department, Jofra Archer has been a good found for RR. He has good pace in his bowling and also maintains a decent line and length.

Limitations

Mumbai Indians have given away runs on crucial occasions and this has cost them matches and points in this edition of the IPL. Apart from Markande, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have not been in their best form this season. Pandya has found some hint of form of late, and Sharma will hope his side can bank on it on Sunday. For RR, Ben Stokes has been one weak link apart from the bowling line up. Stokes has not been in the best form throughout this season, and has failed to deliver with both bat and the ball. He has scored 185 runs in 11 matches at an average of 18.5 this season with the bat, while with the ball, he has taken just 3 wickets in 10 innings.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd