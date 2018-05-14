IPL 2018: Familiarity of Wankhede and its wicket helped me to score runs, says Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler finished the match in style, launching one from Hardik Pandya deep into the stands. (Source: BCCI) Jos Buttler finished the match in style, launching one from Hardik Pandya deep into the stands. (Source: BCCI)

Jos Buttler has made it a habit to single-handedly win games for Rajasthan Royals. Showing an amazing rate of consistency, Buttler once again played a scintillating knock of 94 from just 54 balls against Mumbai Indians to guide the Royals to victory and thereby keep their playoff hopes alive. A victory away from their home turf will surely boost the confidence in the Royals camp while Mumbai will be left to ponder on their mistakes. Chasing 169 on a surface which seemed on the slower side, it was Buttler who played skillful shots with ease and never let the scoreboard pressure bother him. While the other batters struggled to get runs, it was the Briton who kept the required run rate in check and guided his side over the finishing line with 12 balls to spare.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Buttler revealed that it was the prior experience of conditions at the Wankhede which aided his superlative performance. “”Found some good form and I’m trying to keep it going. Bit of do-or-die situation for us. I’ve spent a lot of time batting in the middle order, so I try to be there till the end. Our bowlers bowled very well and restricted them to about 15 runs less. The familiarity of the ground and the wicket helped me today. Looking forward to the next game,” he said.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane emphasised on the need to keep the focus on the games coming ahead and also called for improvement in the fielding standards. “Great win for all of us. 168-169 on this wicket was 10-15 runs short. Jofra’s couple of wickets in that over changed the game actually. We didn’t get a partnership in the earlier games but we knew that if we get one early on, it’ll be easy to chase. The discussion before the game was to get used to the wicket as soon as possible. There’s room for improvement in the fielding department. I want the boys to stand up and do well in that,” Rahane signed off by saying.

