IPL 2018 MI vs RCB: We just threw it away, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli expressed his disappointment with his batsmen not getting the partnerships to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in the chase against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Chasing 214 for a win, RCB lost regular wickets and lost the game by 46 runs to Mumbai. Only Virat Kohli fought hard and remained unbeaten on 92.

“We just threw it away, and need to reflect on our dismissals. One or two good partnerships would’ve done it for us. Not the 40-45 scores but 80-85 one. But credit to Mumbai who bowled really well,” Kohli said after the match.

He took his run tally to 201 runs in this IPL and was handed the orange cap. He also went past Suresh Raina as the leading run-scorer of Indian Premier League.

“I don’t really want to wear this (orange cap) right now. Mumbai played well, we didn’t get any chances, and when you have your back against the wall – like they did – they could play fearlessly. We tried our hardest but couldn’t get the breakthroughs in after the two early wickets,” he added.

Winning captain Rohit Sharma was pleased to win their first game this season and said that it was a perfect game for us and it was great to recover from 0 for 2.

“It wasn’t the ideal situation and I thought Umesh bowled in the right areas. There’s always something for the seamers in the first six overs, but the wicket was still soft when I came in, so just wanted to assess the situation and pace my innings. Always easier when you spend some time in the crease. This is a perfect game for us,” Rohit said.

The Mumbai Indians captain said that they will take a lot of confidence from this game going forward and said that he is likely to bat at number four for Mumbai to give support to middle order.

“We can take lot of confidence from this game and move ahead. Yes, we lost the last three games, but we’ve played some good cricket. It was all about putting a collective performance. The idea behind me at No. 4 is to give the team some support towards the middle. That’s why it’s important to have an experienced player in the middle. Whatever I need to do for the team,” he said.

He also praised West Indian opener Evin Lewis who scored a fifty against Bangalore.

“Lewis is very hard to bowl at once he gets in. The other day he played a crucial knock as well, but we did a mistake of not finishing off against Delhi Daredevils. If he continues to bat this way, then life will be much easier for our other batsmen,” he said.

