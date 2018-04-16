IPL 2018, MI vs RCB Preview: Mumbai Indians hope to put an end to torrid start with a win over struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore

MI face RCB at Wankhede on Tuesday. (Source: IPL/BCCI) MI face RCB at Wankhede on Tuesday. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) had a torrid start to Indian Premier League 2018 after succumbing to three successive defeats. All the matches went down to the wire and could have gone either way but MI failed to get past the finishing line. As a result, they are languishing in the bottom of the points table. However, history suggests that it is from this point onwards that MI tend to turn their campaign on its head by coming back triumphantly and taking the IPL by storm. Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have had a similar beginning except that they secured victory in one match among the three fixtures so far. While both the teams boast of a power-packed unit but at the same time they have failed to deliver the desired results. Statistics works in favour of Rohit Sharma as it reveals that RCB failed to win even a single game against MI since the past two seasons. Added to that MI also have a better win-loss ratio against their opponents. Out of the 22 instances when both the teams have faced each other, MI has won on 13 occasions while RCB has managed to win 8. MI have been known as slow starters in the IPL but it is time they shrug it off before it is too little too late.

Weaknesses: Against Rajasthan Royals, RCB’s pace attack was taken to the cleaner and they need to address these concerns as MI possess a strong batting unit. Umesh Yadav, who bowled superbly against KXIP, leaked 59 runs in his four overs.

On the other hand, MI’s batting has failed to fire in unison. The move to promote Suryakumar Yadav worked wonders but the momentum was lost later on. Skipper Rohit Sharma hasn’t lit up the tournament and a big score is on the cards.

Players to watch out for: Tearaway seamer Adam Milne has joined the ranks of Mumbai and it will interesting to see if he gets a game. The Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal are yet to make an impact in the first three games. After picking up the wicket of MS Dhoni, rookie leg-spinner Mayank Markande will be hoping to add Virat Kohli in his list of prized victims.

For RCB skipper Virat Kohli returned to form with his fastest fifty on Sunday. Whether he continues to fire will be worth watching. Young Washington Sundar is still fairly new to the IPL but has grabbed the limelight with a couple of impressive performances. MI also need to be wary of AB De Villiers as he has scored more than 500 runs against MI.

Squad:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dhananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee.

