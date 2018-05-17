IPL 2018, MI vs KXIP: Twitterati hails KL Rahul’s ‘magnificent’ innings against Mumbai Indians

KL Rahul scored 94 against MI. (Source: BCCI) KL Rahul scored 94 against MI. (Source: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians grabbed a win by 3 runs against Kings XI Punjab at home in a nail-biting finish. Chasing 187 in 20 overs, KXIP were in command of the game till KL Rahul was at the crease. Rahul scored a valiant 94 before getting out to Jasprit Bumrah in the penultimate over. Cortesy his 94, Rahul went past 600-run mark in this IPL 2018. Earlier, Mumbai Indians rode on Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard’s partnership to score 186/8 in 20 overs.

Ashwin, KXIP captain expressed his disappointed after the match and said, “Pretty blank at this point of time. We were in the chase all along. Pretty professional batting effort compared to the last few games, but didn’t work out for us today. It looked like it would be a clinical romp for us, but Bumrah bowled really well at the death, and proved himself once again at the death. I’ve been in a dugout that has been on the edge always (CSK), but today we had a terrible day, and it’s quite sad the way things panned out today, so we need a bit of luck to get through now and depend on other results. We were very abject about it after last game, and we wanted to take the game deep and we wanted our best batsmen to be out there. Kudos to both KL and Aaron, but bad luck it for them it didn’t happen today. KL has done exceptionally well throughout, he’s the billion-dollar guy for us right now, and he has hardly missed a ball throughout the tournament. He’s been in and out of the Indian side as well for the last few months, so he was quite eager to prove himself with this opportunity and he has done extremely well for us today.”

Bumrah’s 17th and 19th overs….didn’t concede a single boundary in his spell of four overs in a high scoring encounter on a flat pitch. Well done 👍 #MIvKXIP #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 16 May 2018

600+ runs in a season @ 160. Only the third player after Gayle and AB to do so. K L Rahul is undoubtedly the best batsman in this…batting like a dream. #IPL #MIvKXIP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 16 May 2018

Magnificent innings from KL Rahul. He had been magnificent and feel for him but Kings 11 have simply not been good enough in the crucial phases. Mumbai owe this to Bumrah. Top spell #MIvKXIP — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 16 May 2018

The beauty of #VIVOIPL. Check out their jerseys. pic.twitter.com/BBGCHleJEE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 16 May 2018

Good thinking @Mitch_Savage — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) 16 May 2018

Resurgent Mumbai Indians. Yet another close encounter #MIvKXIP; @mipaltan are back in top 4 @IPL — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) 16 May 2018

