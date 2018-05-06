Follow Us:
Sunday, May 06, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Sunday Eye
  • IPL 2018 MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians’ ‘terrific effort’ against Kolkata Knight Riders keep them alive in competition

IPL 2018 MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians’ ‘terrific effort’ against Kolkata Knight Riders keep them alive in competition

Mumbai Indians kept their hopes alive in this edition of the Indian Premier League after they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs at home on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 6, 2018 8:19:58 pm
IPL 2018, Indian Premier league, MI vs KKR, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, sports news, IPL news, cricket, Indian Express Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs. (Source: BCCI)
Related News

Mumbai Indians kept their hopes alive in this edition of the Indian Premier League after they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs at home on Sunday. Chasing 182, Kolkata failed to go over the line. Batting first, MI compiled 181/4, after riding on some power-hitting from Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis. Yadav who has earlier played for KKR hammered his former team to score 39-ball 59.

Evin Lewis on the other side notched up 43. Later, KKR lost early wickets before Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana provided them with some resistance. Captain Dinesh Karthik remained not out on 36 but didn’t get his team to a win in Mumbai. For Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya scalped a couple of wickets while Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya and Mayank Markande bagged one apiece. Here’s a look at who said what about Mumbai’s win.

 

 

 

 

 

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 38 : 06 May, 2018
Kings XI Punjab
VS
Rajasthan Royals
View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
Neeraj Chopra can throw close to 90m this year 