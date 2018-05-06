IPL 2018 MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians’ ‘terrific effort’ against Kolkata Knight Riders keep them alive in competition

Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs. (Source: BCCI) Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs. (Source: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians kept their hopes alive in this edition of the Indian Premier League after they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs at home on Sunday. Chasing 182, Kolkata failed to go over the line. Batting first, MI compiled 181/4, after riding on some power-hitting from Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis. Yadav who has earlier played for KKR hammered his former team to score 39-ball 59.

Evin Lewis on the other side notched up 43. Later, KKR lost early wickets before Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana provided them with some resistance. Captain Dinesh Karthik remained not out on 36 but didn’t get his team to a win in Mumbai. For Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya scalped a couple of wickets while Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya and Mayank Markande bagged one apiece. Here’s a look at who said what about Mumbai’s win.

More than half the tournament done but the four teams involved in today’s encounters are playing each other for the first time…reverse leg in a couple of days too. #IPL #MIvKKR #KXIPvRR — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 6 May 2018

200 looked so certain at one stage for the Mumbai Indians. They have missed out on scoring it yet again. Will it cost them a fortune or you think it’s good enough ? Thoughts? #MIvKKR — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) 6 May 2018

Terrific effort by @mipaltan to pull off a victory today. The win keeps them alive in the race for a top 4 finish. Can they do it this season as well? #MIvKKR #IPL — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 6 May 2018

Must say @robbieuthappa has been a really consistent player in the @IPL. Kudos on reaching the 4000 mark buddy. #MIvKKR #IPL — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 6 May 2018

Excellent result for @mipaltan. Keeps another team alive. The form of Hardik Pandya big plus for #MI — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 6 May 2018

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd